Aaron Rodgers Hits Randall Cobb With Wild Hail Mary to End Half (Video)

Aaron Rodgers struck gold once again, connecting with Randall Cobb on a crazy Hail Mary to end the first half for the Green Bay Packers.

It feels like a formality that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to make a ridiculous play—or multiple—any time that he takes the field. And at the end of the first half of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the New York Giants, he came up big by dodging pressure and delivering a strike. Somehow, though, it wasn’t even his most impressive feat at the end of the first half.

We’ve seen Aaron Rodgers essentially master the art of the Hail Mary in recent years, connecting on the play in big moments time and again. So it only figured that he would end the first half of a close game in the same fashion.

On third down and with not timeouts, Rodgers looked deep down the field to Jared Cook. However, his tight end couldn’t hold on through contact—which worked to Green Bay’s advantage. Had he held on, the clock would’ve run out and the half would’ve ended. Instead, they got one more shot at the end zone. With everyone going deep and bunching up on the left side of the end zone, Rodgers reared back and hoisted a ball up to the very back of the area. There, of course, was Randall Cobb having broken away from the pack and standing all alone to make the wild touchdown grab on the Hail Mary:

I think it might be worth investigating into if Rodgers has a cheat code for Hail Marys. Because this is getting a bit out of hand at this point.

After being held scoreless in the first half for roughly 27 minutes, the Packers and Rodgers exploded for 14 points to end the half, taking an eight-point lead into the locker room. It may not be the journey to there that they expected, but I have a feeling they’ll take Rodgers playing out of his skull to get a playoff lead every single time.

