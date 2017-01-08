Aaron Rodgers connects on Hail Mary as time expires in 1st half to extend Packers lead

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected on a 42-yard Hail Mary as time expired in the first half on Sunday to give Green Bay a 14–6 lead over the Giants.

Rodgers took a shotgun snap on 4th-and-2 from the Giants 42-yard line and hurled it downfield to the back of the end zone. Randall Cobb managed to get two feet down and secure the catch as he fell out of bounds.

Rodgers famously won a game against the Lions in 2015 on a Hail Mary. He also threw one to send a game against the Cardinals to overtime in the same season.

