Aaron Rodgers has become quite the calming influence the past couple of years in Green Bay.

When the Packers got off to a 1-2 start in 2014, he famously told the fan base to “R-E-L-A-X.” Green Bay went on to win 11 of its next 13 games and reach the NFC title game.

Fast-forward to 2016, and Green Bay fans once again were on edge after the Packers fell to 4-6 and were in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Three days after Green Bay’s 42-24 loss to Washington in Week 11, Rodgers said he felt the Packers could “run the table”.

It was a prediction that appeared to be ludicrous at the time. Green Bay was coming off its fourth loss in a row and had given up 89 points in its previous two defeats.

So why did Rodgers say what he said?

“It was a feeling; I just felt that our team had it inside of us,” Rodgers said this week, via ESPN. “Obviously it’s a leap of faith, but also a feeling based on seeing these guys every single day, understanding how close I felt like we were to being a better offense.

“I felt like regardless of how our defense was playing, if we could set the tone offensively, vis-a-vis it would help out the defense, give them a little confidence when they took they field that they’re not behind or against the field position every single time, as they were many times in that four-game stretch.”

Rodgers’ belief in his team has translated into success on the field. The Packers have won four in a row to pull within one game of the Lions for the NFC North crown and they can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Rodgers also has stepped up his play during Green Bay’s win streak, completing 70.7 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. But for Rodgers it will be all for naught if the Packers can’t finish what they started. Asked if the Packers have taken pride in how they’ve battled back, Rodgers replied “Not if you don’t finish it off.”

“Like I said after the game, you know what it feels like to be 4-6. That’s a tough situation to be in; it’s frustrating, it’s a struggle, it’s a grind,” Rodgers told reporters. “Luckily in those situations we’ve stuck together, didn’t have any fracturing in the locker room. No finger-pointing, no unnamed sources coming out, taking shots at guys.”