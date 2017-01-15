Aaron Rodgers drew up the play that won the Packers Sunday’s game right in the huddle

Normally, the play that wins a big playoff game comes from the sideline after much thought. Not Sunday. Not with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers signalcaller designed the play that eventually won the Packers their Divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys right in the huddle.

Cobb said the final play was not an actual playcall. Rodgers just told each receiver what to do, like a kid drawing in the dirt. Seriously. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 16, 2017

Cameras on FOX actually picked up Rodgers assigning the routes:

I remember noticing something odd in huddle during live broadcast, so I went back and checked. Yup, you can see Rodgers assigning routes: pic.twitter.com/T8GmwOZYKx — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 16, 2017

Pretty insane improvisation. The legend continues.

– Kenny Ducey

