Aaron Rodgers drew up the play that won the Packers Sunday’s game right in the huddle
Normally, the play that wins a big playoff game comes from the sideline after much thought. Not Sunday. Not with Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers signalcaller designed the play that eventually won the Packers their Divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys right in the huddle.
Cobb said the final play was not an actual playcall. Rodgers just told each receiver what to do, like a kid drawing in the dirt. Seriously.
Cameras on FOX actually picked up Rodgers assigning the routes:
I remember noticing something odd in huddle during live broadcast, so I went back and checked. Yup, you can see Rodgers assigning routes: pic.twitter.com/T8GmwOZYKx
Pretty insane improvisation. The legend continues.
– Kenny Ducey