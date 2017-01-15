Aaron Rodgers Connects Deep on Free Play for Touchdown (Video)

Aaron Rodgers pulled out an old trick to pull the Dallas Cowboys offside, but then burned them with a deep Green Bay Packers touchdown on the free play.

Aaron Rodgers is a master of capitalizing on minuscule mistakes. The Green Bay Packers quarterback will make you pay at any chance he gets. And on his first drive of their NFC Divisional Round Game against the Dallas Cowboys, he made them pay.

On that first drive, Rodgers forced a 12-men-on-the-field penalty as he hurried his offense up to the line on an unaware defense. Then, No. 12 forced the Dallas Cowboys to use a timeout to avoid receiving yet another 12 men penalty. On the very next play, he used his cadence to draw the Cowboys offside, giving Rodgers the opportunity on a free play.

Tight end Richard Rodgers was on the receiving of a bullet down the left seam, beating All-Pro Cowboys linebacker, Sean Lee, for the first touchdown of the game on a 34-yard deep ball:

It’s what we’re used to seeing from one of the game’s best quarterbacks in the league. On the drive Aaron Rodgers was a perfect 3 for 3 for 55 yards and a touchdown, hitting three different receivers.

As of the first drive, the absence of star wide receiver Jordy Nelson didn’t seem to have an adverse effect on the offense. When you have a former MVP of the league, and a man as red-hot as Aaron Rodgers this last quarter of the season, Packers fans need not to be worried about offensive production.

This article originally appeared on