Hernandez won’t be allowed to watch Super Bowl

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez won’t be allowed to watch the team take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl while on trial for murder.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson says Hernandez is not allowed to watch television and has other restrictions imposed on him because he’s isolated from other prisoners.

Hodgson says Hernandez had always been subject to those restrictions while at the North Dartmouth jail, where he has been the majority of the time since his June 2013 arrest. He noted other prisoners will not be able to view much of the game since evening television time is limited to an hour.

The judge overseeing Hernandez’s murder trial says jurors can watch this weekend’s Super Bowl but must be vigilant for any mention of him.

Bristol County Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh gave jurors instructions Friday before dismissing them for the weekend. Garsh says if jurors watch the game, they must take precautions to avoid being exposed to information about Hernandez.

Hernandez caught quarterback Tom Brady’s last Super Bowl touchdown pass in the Patriots’ 2012 loss to the New York Giants.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

On Friday, Hernandez sat in court while prosecutors tried to show evidence of his footprint at the murder scene, and workers who saw Lloyd’s body testified on Day 2 of his trial. It opened on Thursday with conflicting arguments from the prosecution and the defense.