Timeline: Key moments in the life of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez died Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide, ending a life that saw football glory and off-field troubles that left the tight end in prison on a life sentence.

Officials said Hernandez, 27, was hanging from a bedsheet when he was found at the Souza-Barnowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., at 3:05 a.m. In the past week, Hernandez was found not guilty of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

He previously was found guilty in spring 2015 of the murder of Odin Lloyd.

During his three-year NFL career with the Patriots, Hernandez caught 175 passes as one of Tom Brady's top targets.

Here's a timeline of his life and career: