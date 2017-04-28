Court records: Aaron Hernandez’s estate is currently worthless

A court records obtained by the Boston Herald show the estate of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has a valve of zero.

An affidavit filed by Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins–Hernandez and her lawyer said Hernandez’s estate is currently worth “$0.00” with “no monies available and no identifiable personal assets.”

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell on April 19, just days after being acquitted for a 2012 double homicide. Authorities said Hernandez used a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window to hang himself after first attempting to block the door by jamming the door with several items.

Hernandez, who did not leave a will when he died, was already serving a life sentence without parole in a Massachusetts prison after he was found guilty of the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Lawyers are seeking to have that conviction tossed out because the appeals had not been completed at the time of his death.

A medical examiner ruled Hernandez's death a suicide and his brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists plan on studying it to see if it has signs of any head trauma from playing football.

An offer has been placed on Hernandez's 15-room, 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleboro, Mass., which has a current value at $1.3 million.

Lloyd's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013 on behalf of her son against Hernandez, the Patriots and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Hernandez also faced civil lawsuits in Suffolk County, Mass., where the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, the two men he was accused of killing in 2012, are each seeking $6 million in damages.

– Scooby Axson

