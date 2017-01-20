Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother named high school football coach

Jonathan “D.J.” Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, has been named the new head football coach at Ledyard High School in Connecticut, the school announced on Friday, according to The Day.

“I really enjoy the teaching aspect of football,” Hernandez told The Day. “And it's not just about the games … It's more about the process, the behind the scenes things and the one-on-one interactions. I really missed that”

He is expected to start on January 30. He has collegiate coaching experience at Brown, Miami and Iowa, where he coached tight ends from 2013-14.

“Jonathan is an extremely intelligent individual who has proven time and again that he is willing to work hard with young people to help them achieve success,” vice principal and athletic director Jim Buonocore said. “He has a clear understanding of our expectations in Ledyard, and I am confident he can exceed those expectations in meeting the academic, social, emotional and athletic needs of our students.”

Aaron Hernandez is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd and will go on trial for the 2012 killing of two men in Boston and the 2013 shooting of a witness in Florida.

As chronicled in Michael Rosenberg's profile of the Hernandez brother's relationship, Jonathan Hernandez was recently working on his own roofing business in Dallas. He still visits Aaron in jail.

