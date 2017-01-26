A Year In Review: Jalen Richard

A detailed review of Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard in 2016. From his stats, to his game-changing special teams plays.

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Jalen Richard introduced himself to the entire NFL in the 2016 season.

Richard started the season as the third string running back behind fellow rookie DeAndre Washington, who was selected in the fifth round of out Texas Tech. Raider Nation did not know a whole lot about Richard other than that he went undrafted, and that he was consistently flashing some serious potential in training camp.

After the first three or four games, you could see Richard starting to receive more and more reps as the second string back. As time passed, he solidified his spot as the second string running back, and he remained as the backup to Latavius Murray for the remainder of the season.

On the season, Richard had 83 carries for 491 yards, good for 5.7 yards per carry. Richard also added 29 receptions for 194 yards. Along with his rushing and receiving duties, he also was a threat on special teams as a return man. Jalen had 374 yards in punt returns, which ranked 2nd in the NFL, and also had 440 yards in kickoff returns, which ranked 17th best.

Thanks to his strong performance in the return game, Richard was one of several Raiders that were named Pro Bowl alternates. Jalen is someone who you can expect to have a constant impact on the Raiders offense for years to come.

Let’s take a look at Richard’s week by week performance.

Week 1

In Week 1, Jalen Richard set the tone for what he was going to be able to bring to the Oakland offense. Richard had a 75-yard touchdown run on his first career carry, in his hometown, nonetheless.

TDs with Papa #3, @Jayy_Rish explosive 75 yard TD run + Amari's 2 pt conversion pic.twitter.com/cA9UDFFaKw — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) September 12, 2016

For the game, Richard had 3 carries for 84 yards 1 TD, and he also added 2 receptions 11 yards.

So although most of his damage came on one carry, he immediately lived up to the training camp hype, and proved that he could be a home-run threat anytime he touches the ball.

Week 2

In Week 2, Richard’s production slightly dropped. He had 6 carries for just 17 yards, and was stopped on a crucial 4th and short late in the game. He also added 1 reception for 10 yards and 1 kickoff return for 24 yards.

Week 3

In limited action, Jalen bounced back with a quality game in Week 3. Richard had 6 carries for 28 yards (4.6 YPC) and had 1 reception for 13 yards. His impact primarily came on special teams, in which he had 3 punt returns for 38 yards.

Week 4

Despite the limited touches on offense, Richard continued to look good when given touches. He was only given 2 carries, but he picked up 15 yards with those, good for an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Where Jalen made the biggest impact in this game was on special teams. He totaled 66 kickoff return yards on 3 attempts, and an additional 72 punt return yards on another 3 attempts. That’s an average of 23 yards per touch on his returns.

Week 5

In Week 5, Richard ended up leading the team in rushing, with 31 yards on 8 carries. In this one, he had a big game on the receiving end, ending up second on the team with 6 receptions for 66 yards.

Week 6

Richard had a below average game by his standards in Week 6. He only had 7 yards rushing on 4 carries, and only 2 receptions for just 5 yards.

But once again, Jalen made an impact in the return game.

Jalen Richard returns the opening kickoff 50 yards. https://t.co/KJe89i6vat — Nick Hjeltness (@NickHjeltness) October 16, 2016

He totaled 108 yards on 4 kickoff returns, including the above 50-yarder to start the game.

Week 7

In Week 7, Richard had another flat game on offense due to limited touches. Jalen only had 1 carry for 1 yard and added 1 reception for 0 yards.

The theme continues — Richard had another notable game in terms of punt returns, adding 41 yards on 5 attempts.

Week 8

Jalen had a solid day running the ball in Week 8, finishing second on the team with 34 yards rushing. Richard also had 1 kickoff return for 25 yards and 4 punt returns for 33 yards.

Week 9

In Week 9, the three-headed monster of the Raiders was in full force. Although Latavius Murray was the headline, Richard had a very good game in his own right, with 8 carries for 62 yards and 2 receptions for 10 yards.

Healso added 1 kickoff return for 26 yards, and 4 punt returns for 26 yards.

Week 11

Following the bye week, Richard had a minimal effect on running the ball, only picking up 3 carries for a total of 2 yards.

Jalen was a big-time receiving threat, however, catching 3 passes for 50 yards, including his first career touchdown reception. He also had a game-clinching 29-yard reception late in the 4th quarter.

Week 12

In Week 12, Richard was given more carries than normal, but did not make the most of his opportunity. He had just 23 yards on 7 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per carry.

Jalen did have another solid day on special teams, with 2 kickoff returns for 46 yards and 5 punt returns for 34 yards.

Week 13

Against the Bills, Jalen bounced back with a strong performance on the ground, with 9 carries for 53 yards. He also added 1 kickoff return for 22 yards, and 2 punt returns for 17 yards.

Week 14

Oakland’s offense struggled as a whole against Kansas City, but Jalen still added 6 carries for 29 yards rushing (4.8 YPC) and added 2 kickoff returns for 41 yards.

Week 15

In Week 15, Richard once again was impressive running the ball, with 6 carries for 36 yards, and he also added 4 receptions for 13 yards. His impact in the return game was minimal, though, as he had 2 punt returns for just 11 yards.

Week 16

Richard was doing his best Darren Sproles impression, with 6 carries for 66 yards and had long runs of 12, 15, and 19 yards. He also recorded 3 receptions for 13 yards, as well as his second career touchdown reception from Derek Carr.

Jalen also added 2 kickoff returns for 44 yards, and 1 punt return for 8 yards.

Week 17

In Week 17, Richard was a near non-factor, as was basically the entire team. The Raiders offense struggled to do much of anything without Derek Carr,and Richard picked up just 3 yards on 3 carries, and he had 1 reception for an abysmal -5 yards.

Jalen also added 2 punt returns for 18 yards.

What were your thoughts on Jalen’s rookie season?

