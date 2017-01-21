A Year in Review: DeAndre Washington

A review of the 2016 season of Oakland Raiders rookie running back DeAndre Washington.

Oakland Raiders rookie running back DeAndre Washington, a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech, took a backseat to fellow rookie running back Jalen Richard for a majority of the season, pushing him off the active roster for two games.

Washington, however, prepared no differently.

“My mentality was, even when I wasn’t active, keep preparing like I’m playing,” Washington said, per the Raiders’ official site. “You never know when your number is going to get called. When it gets called you need to be ready. That was my biggest deal, that’s what I was trying to do.”

Washington’s number was called for the final four games of the season, pushing him back behind the wheel for the final three regular season games and the Raiders’ Wild-Card matchup against the Houston Texans.

In that span, Washington carried the ball 28 times for 181 yards (6.46 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, with his best performance coming against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

Washington bowled his was through the Colts’ defense 12 times for a career-high 99 yards and his first two career touchdowns, both of which coming from exactly 22 yards out.

The former Red Raider again highlighted his preparation after his career-day with the Silver and Black

“I felt good,” Washington said after the game. “It came with the preparation. Those weeks I was out I was hungry to get back out there and attacked it as if I was playing.”

Washington maintained a slight appetite for the final two games of the season, carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards. He finished the regular season with 87 carries for 467 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. He also added 17 receptions for 115 yards.

At 5’8”, 204 pounds, Washington falls short of the mark in terms of an every down back, but when used sparingly being a bigger back like Raiders’ Latavius Murray, he added a change of pace that proved lethal to opposing defenses.

Murray spoke highly of the role both Richard and Washington play within Oakland’s rushing attack towards the end of the season.

“It’s been great,” Murray said. “DeAndré, I’m extremely happy for him, finding the end zone not once but twice for the first time ever. Very happy for him I know we’ve been running the ball well all year. I think it’s been a testament to everyone in the group. I’ve said that plenty of times. There’s no me without [Washington and Richard]. They played big today.”

Paired with Richard, Washington should continue to impose his will from the Raiders’ backfield as long as Murray is leading the charge.

