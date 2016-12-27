A tough Chiefs loss could propel the team heading into the postseason

There are no moral victories in the NFL.

Two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in the waning seconds of regulation. That misstep cost them the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture – at least temporarily. The final seeding won’t be decided until Sunday evening, but a win by the Oakland Raiders would seal Kansas City’s fate as a wildcard. That’s a sobering thought, but there still may be a silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud. Tough losses are catalysts in the NFL. They either thrust a team into a slide or serve as an opportunity to refocus.

If Sunday night’s 33-10 victory over the Denver Broncos was any indication, it appears to have had a positive impact on the Chiefs. Kansas City posted its highest point total since the thrilling come-from-behind opener with the San Diego Chargers. Andy Reid and company found paydirt four times on the day and got an additional six points from kicker Cairo Santos. Make no mistake, it wasn’t a perfect outing. In the middle two quarters Dustin Colquitt punted four times. The Chiefs had just one scoring opportunity during that stretch and squandered it when a Santos field goal attempt sailed just outside of the left upright.

Santos would redeem himself in the fourth quarter. He made a 27-yard field goal early in the quarter and later hit from 39 yards out to extend Kansas City’s lead to three possessions. Dontari Poe capped the Chiefs scoring for the night with the now-infamous touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris. Reid was able to post nearly 500 yards of offense on one of the league’s top defensive units (484, officially). That’s a good sign and much-needed improvement heading into the final week of the regular season. If the Chiefs expect to make a run in the postseason, they’ll need more production from the offensive side of the football.

It should be noted that Sunday’s performance was a departure from the offensive strategy Reid took into the contest with the Titans. Tyreek Hill carried the ball six times for 95 yards. Travis Kelce had another career day with 11 receptions for 160 yards and an 80-yard touchdown. The team’s most explosive offensive players were at the fore and they proved to be difference makers in an offense that’s struggled for most of the month of December.

Nothing’s preferable to winning a game with playoff implications, but if something constructive can be taken from that missed opportunity, the Chiefs will take it. Kansas City’s defense has been in playoff form for most of the regular season. The emergence of cornerback Terrence Mitchell has helped stabilize Kansas City’s secondary. Justin March-Lillard’s expected return to the lineup could also bring balance to a run defense that’s been inconsistent since it lost Derrick Johnson. That said, if there were ever a time for this offense to establish an identity, it’s now.

Postseason success in the National Football League demands momentum. If the Chiefs can take their show on the road and have a similar offensive outing against a less talented Chargers defense, they’ll build some confidence heading into the tournament. Kansas City will be a tough out if the offense can play, in January, as well as it did last Sunday. Time will tell if that was an aberration or the by-product of a sharper offensive focus by the team’s head coach and offensive skill players.

Can the Chiefs continue to produce this well offensively or will we see them come back down to earth this Sunday against another divisional foe? Should Reid continue to ride Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill into the playoffs or is spreading the ball around the best way to mount a successful campaign in the big dance? Use the comment section below to chime in. As always, we appreciate your readership and support.

Until next time, Addicts!

