A thank you from The Jet Press for 2016

As 2016 comes down to a close, we here at The Jet Press would like to thank each and every fan of the New York Jets for another memorable year.

It’s not easy to cover a team that brings as much heartache and frustration like the New York Jets. For all of 2016, we here at The Jet Press did our very best to bring readers our unique analysis and perspective on our favorite team. It’s not easy rooting for Gang Green in the grand scheme of things but our devotion and loyalty truly defines what being a fan is all about.

With the good comes the bad and everything in between. While many would like to forget 2016 even existed due to the abysmal season by the Jets, one thing that will never change is the allegiance showed by fans all year long. Especially our incredible readers that continued to visit our site on a daily basis.

The Jet Press had to make with what was given to us by the Jets as each and every week we still continued with our content. Everything about the Jets quarterback situation, fantasy football, and even weekly grades were all done because we truly care about our readers. Sometimes when a team plays so bad just like the Jets did this season, it’s good to be able to read what others think and get the conversation going.

Giving our readers such unique content is what drives all our late night writing and endless hours researching to ensure we deliver. We’re not perfect, no one ever is, but we pride ourselves in that our readers are what makes everything worth it.

We’d like to thank all of you for continuing to visit our site, share our work, and of course, read our take on the Jets. Despite the Jets terrible year, we truly appreciate our readers sticking with The Jet Press all season long.

Looking ahead, we will have a plethora of content coming out as usual in regards to the 2016 NFL season. We’ll break down what offseason moves need to happen, what direction to take in the 2017 NFL Draft and as always, keep all of Jets Nation in the loop with the latest news and our original editorials.

On behalf of all of us here at The Jet Press, we wish you a Happy New Year and are excited to cover where 2017 will take the Jets. Please stay connected with us and bookmark our page, follow us on Twitter, and like our Facebook page as we will continue to bring our loyal readers extensive coverage all throughout the new year.

