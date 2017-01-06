A look back on the fantastic career of Kevin Mawae

Here’s a look back at the fantastic career of center Kevin Mawae who had an incredible career with the New York Jets and other teams in the NFL.

Kevin Mawae, who is now 45 years of age, was without a doubt a center like no other. He made quite a name for himself in such incredible fashion. You can say for sure that Mawae has demonstrated extraordinary talent in the game he played, as he showed fans, coaches, and teammates alike the all unexplainable athletic abilities that he possessed on the field.

It all began for Mawae when he came out of playing college football for Louisiana State University. He was a second-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 1994, and played in Seattle until 1997. Kevin Mawae then donned a New York Jets jersey for the first time after being signed by the Jets in 1998.

From that moment on, Mawae became one of the key players to this New York team, with many years of highlights and great success. He contributed to the team’s playoffs’ run in 1998, as well as 2001, the following year, and even in 2004.

With a total of eight seasons very well played for the Jets, he has helped his former teammate and running back Curtis Martin set a rushing yards franchise record. Mawae himself has even experienced playing in a total of six Pro Bowls in his very successful, productive, and exciting career. He also found himself a two-time member of the All-Pro team.

Mawae has played a total of sixteen seasons, and 241 games in his NFL career. When his run with the Jets came to an end in 2006, he played for the Tennessee Titans until the year of 2009. Mawae then went on to retire.

As per Rich Cimini, in an article written for ESPN, Kevin Mawae’s hard work and determination have earned him being named one of fifteen finalists who is expected to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s rightfully deserving considering everything he brought to every team he was on, especially with Gang Green.

