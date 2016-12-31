A look back at the Miami Dolphins’ 2016

As the new year approaches and the Miami Dolphins look to hopefully kick-off the 2017 calendar with a win streak, it’s time to look back on the 2016 calendar year.

The Dolphins turned their fortunes around after a rough start way back in September but for a calendar review we have to go all the way back to January of 2016.

January 2016

The Miami Dolphins started the 2016 calendar year with a choice. A new direction was needed for the organization after Joe Philbin had been fired during the previous season. Interim head coach Dan Campbell wanted the job but Miami wanted to go in a different direction.

On January 4th following the mutual parting of the Dolphins and former General Manager Dennis Hickey on January 2nd, the Dolphins promoted Chris Grier to the role. Grier had spent 17 seasons with the Dolphins working his way up the ranks on the player personnel side. Grier would become the third general manager hired under Stephen Ross.

With the Dolphins opting to go in a different direction at head coach, naturally they had to undergo a coaching search. Under Stephen Ross’ ownership, the search for a head coach wasn’t always easy. This time around Ross targeted the man he wanted and made it happen. On January 9th, Ross hired first time head coach Adam Gase to coach his team. Gase would become the 12th head coach in franchise history that included three interim coaches. Gase would hire former Bengals secondary coach Vance Joseph to run his defense. Gase announced that his intentions were to call his own plays.

February

If January came quick, February took its sweet time. The Dolphins officially began work on phase three of their stadium. After rough weather and a few minor setbacks, Stephen Ross would commit to 24 hour shifts seven days a week to ensure that the stadium would be completed before the 2016 season.

March

With a new head coach and a new general manager, the Miami Dolphins and Adam Gase began the task of rebuilding the team in free agency. The first obstacle was to decide who they planned to keep and who they planned to let go.

Miami made the decision to allow running back Lamar Miller to leave the team via free agency. They also opted to remove the transition tag they had placed on defensive end Olivier Vernon. Vernon would sign with the Giants and Miller with the Texans.

Miami’s approach to free agency was to stay calm. They added some veteran options at defensive tackle and at safety but largely stayed out of the higher end bidding that they had done in the past. That being said they made a trade that would shape their 2016 season.

On March 10th the Dolphins traded their 8th overall pick in April’s draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Kiko Alonso, and the Eagles first round pick in April’s draft, number 13 overall.

April

The news in April was all about the draft where Miami sat with the 13th overall pick and watched as the consensus number one overall selection dropped pick after pick. Laremy Tunsil would land in Miami’s lap at 13 after a video of him smoking what was reported as marijuana was released to the media only minutes before the draft began. The Dolphins wasted little time making their selection for the left tackle.

The Dolphins would spend most of their draft picks on the offensive side of the ball but found a solid cornerback in round two when they drafted Xavien Howard.

In what is typically the slow months for the NFL, the Dolphins began the process of learning the Adam Gase and Vance Joseph systems with mini-camps and OTA sessions.

May

With the draft now behind them, the Dolphins begin filling out other remaining holes with street free agents. One of those is Jason Jones who would play a big role for the Dolphins at the defensive end position. In addition the Dolphins would give Cameron Wake an extension. Wake missed most of the 2015 games with a torn Achilles.

Early Las Vegas betting odds give Miami an over/under of seven wins for the 2016 season.

June

On June 7th the Miami Dolphins learned that former CEO and President Bryan Wiedmeir had passed away after a long battle with cancer. Wiedmeir had spent 29 seasons with the Dolphins before moving on to the Cleveland Browns following the 2008 season.

As the team continued off-season work, Pro-Bowl safety continued his “hold-out” for a new contract. The Dolphins refused to renegotiate the current deal which still had two seasons left. Jones would return to the team after missing little practice time.

On June 6th the Dolphins and the NFL announced that the Dolphins first home pre-season game would be moved to Orlando, Fl. The league said they wanted to see how Orlando was prepared for the 2016 Pro-Bowl and thought this would be a good test run. The Dolphins bought themselves another week to finish the stadium renovations.

July

On the 18th of July the Dolphins finally found a veteran running back to use behind and compete against 2nd year runner Jay Ajayi when they signed former Texans running back Arian Foster. Foster would miss the first few days of practices but would be ready for training camp.

Dion Jordan is reinstated after missing the previous two seasons. He is put on the inactive list with a non-football related injury. He would not be added to the Dolphins 53 man roster for the entire 2016 season.

On July 30th, former Dolphins linebacker Antonio Armstrong along with his wife were murdered by their own 16 year old son. Armstrong played only one season for the Dolphins in 1995.

The Dolphins open their 2016 training camp under first time head coach Adam Gase. Players immediately inform the media that they are impressed with the way Gase conducts his practices and speaks to his players. It’s reported that Gase also trash talks with his players as well.

As training camp continues and the Dolphins begin their pre-season games the Dolphins executives watch as the final pieces are put into place at their still unnamed stadium.

August

After weeks if not months of speculation the Miami Dolphins announce that their newly renovated stadium will be called Hard Rock Stadium. The local Hard Rock Hotel and Casino company is based out of Miami.

Phase three of the stadium renovations completes in time for the start of the college football season where the University of Miami begins play.

The “hot watches” in training camp continue to be Arian Foster, Jordan Cameron, and concerns continue along the offensive line where Billy Turner and Dallas Thomas battle for the guard spots. Laremy Tunsil listed as the back-up left guard.

September

Long time Dolphins “cap-oologist” Dawn Aponte leaves the Dolphins to work for one of Stephen Ross’ company.

A year after being drafted in the 4th round, Jamil Douglas is released. He would be added to the practice squad.

Laremy Tunsil is named the opening week starter following the final 53 man roster cuts. Arian Foster is named the starting tailback ahead of second year runner Jay Ajayi. As the Dolphins ready for Seattle, head coach Adam Gase opts to leave Ajayi at home.

The Jay Ajayi saga will continue into week two as Ajayi, frustrated over losing the starting job, returns to practice amid speculation that the Dolphins might try and trade him.

Continuing what was started by 49’ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, four members of the Dolphins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, Jelani Jenkins, and Kenny Stills take a knee during the National Anthem.

Kenny Stills drops a deep touchdown pass against the Seahawks while wide-open. It would make a difference in the game.

The Dolphins who lost a nail biter in Seattle travels to New England where Arian Foster is lost to an injury and Ajayi takes over the starting role.

The Dolphins lose to the Patriots after a late game comeback attempt. The following week the Dolphins open their newly renovated stadium officially against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland misses three field goals including one at the end of the game and one in overtime as the Dolphins earn their first win of the season.

Miami travels to Cincinnati where they lose another game against the Bengals.

Mike Pouncey has a small fracture in his hip that would eventually lead to him missing all but five games of the 2016 season.

With a 1-3 start to the season and poor play in the secondary, the Dolphins bench cornerback Byron Maxwell.

October

With the season rolling into its second month the Dolphins lose a very ugly game to the Tennessee Titans to start the season 1-4.

It’s announced by the NFL that the Dolphins will travel to London for the 3rd time in 4 years to face the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Byron Maxwell remains benched as rookie Xavien Howard starts in his place. The Dolphins are also taking an extended look at Tony Lippett on the other side in the defensive back-field..

Following the loss to the Titans, the Dolphins waive Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, and Jamil Douglas.

Koa Misi is put on IR with a neck injury putting his career in question.

Former kick-returner and Super Bowl star Fulton Walker dies at the age of 58.

The Dolphins put a big whipping on the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as they win their 2nd game of the season. Jay Ajayi rushes for over 200 yards in a breakout performance.

Reshad Jones is placed on season ending IR.

Dolphins fans watch the rise of Jay Ajayi’s “J-Train” as Ajayi rushes for over 200 yards for the 2nd week in a row. This time against the Buffalo Bills as the Dolphins win their 3rd game.

Miami has a bye week giving them two weeks to prepare for the New York Jets.

During the bye-week, Arian Foster announces his retirement from the NFL.

November

Jordan Cameron is placed on IR bringing questions about his NFL future in play.

Dolphins get late game touchdown from Kenyan Drake to extend their winning streak to three games as they beat division rival the Jets. Ajayi follows up his two 200 yard games with a 111 yard outing.

Former Dolphins great Bill Stanfill passes away at the age of 69.

Miami begins a two game West Coast road trip with San Diego. Late game heroics by Kiko Alonso secure a come from behind victory for the Dolphins.

A week later the Dolphins struggle against a poor Los Angeles Rams team until they score two touchdowns in the final four minutes to win and extend their streak to five games.

Injuries continue to pile up for the Dolphins who have been without Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, and once again Mike Pouncey. The defense has not fared better.

Miami returns home to face the 49’ers. A bitter conversation between Kaepernick and local beat writer Armando Salguero erupts in the week heading into the game due to comments made by Kaepernick regarding Fidel Castro. Castro would die that Friday.

As irony loves a big stage, Cuban-American Kiko Alonso helps Ndamukong Suh make the game saving tackle on Kapernick to extend their streak to six.

December

A traditionally bad month for the Dolphins, Miami opens with a brutal beating in Baltimore as the Dolphins’ six game winning streak comes crashing down.

Miami entered the month in control of their own destiny but the loss to the Ravens puts Miami back in the 8th spot in the AFC.

Miami returns home limping to face the Arizona Cardinals. In a torrential rain storm that lasts the entire game. Both teams combine for almost 7 turnovers in the first half.

Miami led 21-10 in the 4th quarter before surrendering 14 points to let the Cardinals back in the game. Miami would win on the final play with a field goal.

The story of the game however was the loss of Ryan Tannehill in the 3rd quarter bringing Matt Moore to the stage. Moore would lead the Dolphins on their game winning drive.

It’s announced that Ryan Tannehill, feared to have a torn ACL suffered a grade II MCL sprain. He will miss all of December.

Mike Pouncey is placed on season ending IR.

Matt Moore is the starting Dolphins quarterback.

The Dolphins travel to New York for their first of two New York back-to-back road trips.

Miami takes on the Jets and wins 34-13 over a struggling Jets team in Matt Moore first start in five seasons.

The Dolphins are in the 7th spot in the chase for the playoffs and need to win one of their two remaining games.

Miami travels to Buffalo where they have not won since 2011. Miami gives up two 14 point leads to the Bills as the two teams combine for over 1,000 yards in offense and the Bills put up over 600 yards. The Bills tied the game late and former Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter misses a game winning field goal. Matt Moore drives down the field with seconds ticking as Andrew Franks kicks a career long 55 yard field goal to send the game into overtime. With less than a minute left in the extra quarter, Moore leads the Dolphins down the field for a game winning field goal.

Matt Moore however plays a solid 2nd half and Jay Ajayi rushed for over 200 yards for the third time in 2016 as the Dolphins beat the Bills.

The Denver Broncos lose on Christmas evening giving the Dolphins their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The Dolphins finish the month of December with 2 wins and 1 loss. They clinch at least a 10 win season for the first time since 2008 and wrap their season at home against the Patriots on January 1st.

