A look at mock draft selections for the Miami Dolphins

Mock drafts. It’s almost that time of year again when they will permeate the internet on a much wider basis. When they will land here on this Miami Dolphins site almost changing weekly.

There will be no top 10 pick for the Dolphins this year. No top 15 barring a trade up. Miami may trade back but they need to find a playmaker with their selection at 22 if they stay. A starter from day one.

Miami can go a lot of different directions and while best player available is always a possibility, the Dolphins need to fill starting roles at linebacker, guard, and maybe defensive end.

While it’s a tad too early for me to start posting weekly or even bi-weekly mocks there are plenty out there and here are the names that are floating this early for the Dolphins.

FanSpeak.com



Zach Cunningham LB, Vanderbilt What we know: The Dolphins are in serious of need of upgrading their linebacker group and there should be more than one or two linebackers sitting at 22. This years draft is good for linebackers in the first couple of rounds and the Dolphins should find a solid player available for them when they are on the clock. https://www.profootballfocus.com/college-football-vanderbilt-zach-cunningham-is-the-best-linebacker-youve-never-heard-of/

WithTheFirstPick.com



Taco Charlton DE, Michigan What we know: The Dolphins have to decide if they will be keeping Andre Branch who is an impending free agent. With Cam Wake hitting 34 the Dolphins need to find a replacement and Charlton is graded out as one of the top DE’s in the draft.

NFL.com



Baltimore Sun



Takkarist McKinley OLB, UCLA What we know: The Dolphins again need to establish dominance against the run and fixing the linebacker group is imperative to do that. The Dolphins could start three new linebackers next year. Takkarist McKinley, like Cunningham sits in the top of the linebacker class.

FoxSports.com



FootballsFuture.com



Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee Most mock drafts have the Dolphins going defense in round one and that is very likely. In this mock draft Miami stays on that side of the ball with DE Derek Barnett. Obviously with the age of Wake, impending Branch free agency, and Mario Williams impending release, Miami very well may go DE with pick 22

NFLMocks.com



David Njoku TE, Miami (FL) Our first offensive player seen in our search for who Miami may take at 22 and it’s a stay at home pick. There is little doubt that Miami’s Adam Gase wants and needs a pass catching tight end. David Njoku has been rising on draft boards and some now have him gone by the time the Dolphins select.

WaltersFootball.com (Charlie)



Adoree’ Jackson CB, USC Defensive end? Linebacker? TE? How about a cornerback? The Dolphins have not made it known what their intentions are with Byron Maxwell who is under contract for around $8.5 million in 2017. His play was inconsistent at best throughout the year. Adoree’ Jackson could slide in and start opposite Xavien Howard but drafting a corner in round one might not be Miami’s best option.

