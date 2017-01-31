A look at mock draft selections for the Miami Dolphins
Mock drafts. It’s almost that time of year again when they will permeate the internet on a much wider basis. When they will land here on this Miami Dolphins site almost changing weekly.
There will be no top 10 pick for the Dolphins this year. No top 15 barring a trade up. Miami may trade back but they need to find a playmaker with their selection at 22 if they stay. A starter from day one.
Miami can go a lot of different directions and while best player available is always a possibility, the Dolphins need to fill starting roles at linebacker, guard, and maybe defensive end.
While it’s a tad too early for me to start posting weekly or even bi-weekly mocks there are plenty out there and here are the names that are floating this early for the Dolphins.
Zach Cunningham
LB, Vanderbilt
Taco Charlton
DE, Michigan
What we know: The Dolphins have to decide if they will be keeping Andre Branch who is an impending free agent. With Cam Wake hitting 34 the Dolphins need to find a replacement and Charlton is graded out as one of the top DE’s in the draft.
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
David Njoku
TE, Miami (FL)
Adoree’ Jackson
CB, USC
