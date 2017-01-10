A look at all opponents of the Jets in 2017

As the New York Jets enter the offseason trying to rebuild their team for the better, their slate of opponents that await in 2017 could make for another tough season.

At the end of their season in 2016, the New York Jets ended 5-11. They were a complete mess in every possible way one can think of and at the end of it all, have some major question marks all across the team. Who will be their starting quarterback? Is cornerback Darrelle Revis coming back? How will head coach Todd Bowles adjust in his third and possibly final year at the helm?

These are just a few questions that need to be answered including much more. Either way, the Jets will have their work cut out for them as their 2017 opponents have officially been revealed to the football world.

In an article written by Eric Allen of NewYorkJets.com, here are the teams that will be facing the Jets come next season.

Home Opponents

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Diego Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Away Opponents

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Make no mistake about it, it’s hard to tell what exactly will happen come next season but the Jets will be facing, as usual, some tough NFL Playoff contending teams. At this point in time, the Jets still have free agency, the 2017 NFL Draft, and lots of play decisions to make in order to be ready for a rebounding year.

With many changes expected to happen during the offseason, it won’t be until around draft time for the exact weekly schedule of the Jets to be released. Until then, it’s hard to imagine what kind of Jets team will hit the field next season as they prepare for a hopefully brighter future.

This article originally appeared on