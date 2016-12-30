A.J. Green Misses 1000-yard Season for First Time

For the first time in his career, A.J. Green is on track to miss his first 1,000-yard season. Green has started his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals have decided to deactivate him for the rest of the season.

A.J. Green is the best wide receiver in the NFL and possibly, the best wide receiver to start his career in NFL history. Odell Backham Jr. is breaking records himself, but as of right now, A.J. Green is the only wide receiver to start his career with five consecutive 1,000 yards season. Randy Moss did it as well, but he was also a number two wide receiver given that Cris Carter was on the other side of him.

Green would have continued to join Moss in the category of the only wide receivers to start their careers with six consecutive 1,000-yard season if it wasn’t for a hamstring injury that Green suffered against the Buffalo Bills.

Before Green suffered his injury, he was on pace for a truly great season. Green had totaled 964 yards and four touchdowns in only nine games by the time his injury occurred. Green was on pace to break his career high in yardage. While Green’s season was cut short is disappointing for both Green and Cincinnati fans, the real concern is that Green is noticeably upset about being deactivated.

Cincinnati has never had a problem with Green since drafting him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, since being deactivated, Green has been skipping team meetings. It’s obvious that he is very frustrated about not playing. He’s only 36 yards away from a sixth straight 1,000-yard season.

Green is currently second on the Bengals all time receiving list in yardage (7,135). He sits only behind Bengals great Chad Johnson(10,783). Green is fourth in receiving touchdowns (49) and fourth in receptions (481). Green has accomplish these things in only 86 games, 65 less than Chad Johnson.

One could understand why Green is frustrated, it’s only 36 yards, but one can also understand Cincinnati’s point of view. It’s a pointless game and after signing Green to a 4-year, $60 Million deal, Cincinnati is just trying to protect their investment. Ironically, Andy Dalton will be playing and has a chance to break his own record for most passing yards within a season.

Hopefully, this doesn’t cause a rift between Green and Cincinnati. He’s too great to get him frustrated with the organization.

