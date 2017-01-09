A different view: Kirk Cousins played well for other teams

Kirk Cousins was playing for everyone else but the Washington Redskins this season.

Let that comment sink in for a moment. Yeah, Kirk Cousins, the “You Like That!” guy.

Cousins entered the 2016 NFL Season with his back against the wall. He entered the season not under contract, but under a franchise tag. That decision equated to, “We don’t have time to look for a quarterback so until then, you’re it. Make it count.” I’m sure he’s loyal. He gave his best to the team and his fans.

Cousins had a 97.2 rating (QBR: 71.2) this season and was one of the top five in the league. He finished with 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns. He had not one, not two, but six receivers who averaged 20 yards receiving per game. Two of those six receivers finished with 1,000 yards. Three others finished with at least 500 receiving yards. Let’s not forget the in-house stats. The 117.0 passer rating at home was better than Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s 111.8 rating set in 1970, according to Andrew Walker of Redskins.com. There were more, but that’s beyond the point. He had a good season, he did.

The Washington Redskins offense did not match his effort. The defense made you scream at your TV or tweet in fits of rage.

Kirk Cousins: Marketing genius?

The Washington Redskins worked hard to make team look and feel different. The job was simple: Move past the Robert Griffin III era and create a program around Cousins. Now the season is over, I’m starting to wonder about the “You Like That!” era. Did the all the stats and records broken benefit the team? Or was this a person proving to other NFL teams that in the right situation he could do the job?

The Kirk Cousins era was to be a back up quarterback. Fate had other plans. The connection with his teammates looks strong from a spectator’s standpoint. What about in the front office? I think head coach Jay Gruden expects Cousins to be a Redskin in 2017. If you follow Mike Jones of the Washington Post, his tweet about Gruden sounds that way.

The Redskins are in the Fourth Quarter with this guy. The difference between a few years ago and now: He has tape, good tape. He’s earned a contract, a good one. There’s a team that needs a quarterback and will pay to get him (looks at Jets, Bears fans). I want to be wrong. I need to be wrong on this one. If I’m not, Cousins has placed himself in an impressive position to get work elsewhere.

