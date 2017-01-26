5 Washington Redskins Who Must Make The Leap In 2017

NFL players often make huge strides during the first few seasons of their career. Here is a look at some candidate to make the leap for the Washington Redskins.

In the NFL, you do not get a long time to prove that you belong in the league. Within a few seasons, teams often have players figured out and are able to make decisions about whether or not they factor into their futures. That is why it is often that players try to “make the leap” early on in their career. The combination of the pressure on them and also their improved strength and conditioning can lead to a leap in production from talented players.

It is often fun to try and figure out which players are going to make the leap. Often, the favorites are high producing rookies and prospects with untapped potential. However, certain veterans and players can emerge from seemingly nowhere to be big time producers as well. In other cases, solid players become elite talents and end up being Pro Bowl caliber players.

With all of that said, the Washington Redskins have a lot of players that could fit the bill for making the leap. Here is a look at the five guys who are most likely to do that for the team.

5. C Spencer Long

Prior to the 2016 season, Spencer Long was considered to be the favorite at the center position. Kory Lichtensteiger was performing poorly in the preseason and Long appeared to be the best option for the team. Instead, he started the season as the backup before taking over for Lichtensteiger in Week 3.

From there on out, Long would start all but one contest that he missed due to a concussion. Long was generally solid and he has developed a strong rapport with Kirk Cousins. He really looks like he could be a strong starting center in the league, though he still has some developing to do.

Over the course of his career, Long has started 25 games for the Redskins. He has versatility and can play both guard positons and the center position. He really has come a ways since being a third round pick in 2014, and he should continue to start for the team. Still, Long could clean up in a few areas and could particularly stand to get some better push in the run game.

No matter what, Long looks like a future building block for the Redskins. Still, if he could make strides in 2017, then the offense could improve even more and develop a very capable running game. That would be huge for the continued success of the team.

4. WR Josh Doctson

It is hard to say that Josh Doctson needs to make any sort of leap after the painful rookie year he endured. Doctson was barely able to get on the field thanks to an Achilles issue that persisted after occurring during training camp. He only caught two passes, but he definitely showed some talent when he was on the field.

Doctson showed some excellent speed on his long catch against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Despite being less than 100 percent, he beat the cornerback on the play and came back to the ball after Cousins threw it. He was able to make the catch and would have had a touchdown if the throw was better or if he had been fully healthy. Doctson should have a chance to have elite separation skills, and that should greatly help the team’s offense.

The only question will be whether or not Doctson can actually get healthy. The Redskins made a mistake by trying to rush Doctson from injury, and that cost them his entire season. They have to proceed with caution in the future, or they could lose Doctson long term.

Overall, the Redskins need to get some production from their former first round pick. Doctson has the talent to be a contributor, and he could get a chance at a starting role if Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson leave in free agency.

3. OLB Preston Smith

Preston Smith was supposed to develop into the perfect counterpart for Ryan Kerrigan in his second NFL season. During his rookie year, he totaled eight sacks and really looked to have a strong repertoire of pass rushing moves. He is long, athletic, and he had a chance to take on the big role.

Instead, Smith took a backseat to Trent Murphy in 2017. Murphy, a former second rounder in 2014, usurped Smith, the 2015 second rounder, as the primary rusher across from Kerrigan. Murphy offered a better combination of strength and speed, though he did not possess the same natural athleticism as Smith. As a result, Smith’s production dropped and he ended up being the third rush linebacker for the team.

For 2017, it remains to be seen what the Redskins are planning at the outside linebacker position. The team seems likely to bring back Junior Galette, and they could opt to play Murphy as a down lineman in more scenarios. The move of Murphy could open up more opportunities for Smith on the outside, and he needs to capitalize on them.

At the end of the day, this is a big year for Smith. If he can prove to be the same big threat that he was during the 2015 season, then he will become a long term part of the Redskins future. If he cannot, then the Redskins may be left with a tough decision to make about him in the near future.

2. RB Robert Kelley

Last season, Matt Jones was the Washington running back that needed to make the leap. Coming off of an up-and-down rookie season, Jones looked ready to be the featured back and had the skills necessary to take the job. However, he lost his job halfway through the season to the impressive Robert Kelley.

Kelley was an undrafted free agent out of Tulane who burst onto the scene with the Redskins in the preseason. Nicknamed “Fat Rob” for his formerly huge frame, Kelley was able to break through the line and constantly gain positive yards. He seemed to be able to turn losses into three yard gains, and five yard runs into 10 yard runs. He simply had a positive impact on the offense before hitting a rookie wall at the end of the season.

In 2017, it is likely that the Redskins will bring in some competition for Kelley but he could have a chance to win the starting job. He needs to improve his overall quickness at the line, but that should be doable. If he focuses on that in the offseason, then he may be able to be the lead back. It does not seem that he is a workhorse type guy, but he could be a solid front end of a one-two punch.

1. S/LB Su’a Cravens

One of the brightest spots on the Redskins defense this past season was Su’a Cravens. There was no question that young linebacker was among their best defensive player, and he has the skill set that should allow him to be one of the best at his position.

Heading into 2017, the team is moving Cravens to the safety position. It is a move that they must make, as Cravens is slightly undersized for the linebacker position and the team is weak in the secondary. By moving Cravens, they will be improving one of their major weaknesses while getting the young player into a position that seems like a better fit. On the surface, this looks like a win-win situation.

Still, the Redskins have to ensure that Cravens gets the proper coaching necessary to acclimate him to the position. Yes, he did play safety in college, but playing it at the NFL level is going to take some serious preparation. He has the athleticism and coverage ability to get the job done, but the coaching staff has to focus on getting him ready for the 2017 season.

If Cravens can quickly get ready to be a safety at the NFL level, then he could become one of the better defensive players on the team’s roster. For this reason, it is most important for him to make the leap in 2017. If he can improve upon his strong rookie season, then the Redskins defense should improve.

