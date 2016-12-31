5 Washington Redskins To Watch In NFL Week 17 vs. New York Giants

The Washington Redskins are just a day away from the most important game of their 2016 season. Here are the players to watch in that contest.

The day of reckoning is nearly here. All of the Washington Redskins playoff hopes are on the line during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. A win virtually guarantees a playoff berth for the Redskins. A loss would send the team straight into the offseason.

That said, the Redskins have to be extremely focused on the regular season finale. Jay Gruden and the coaching staff have to make sure that they motivate the team and create an excellent game plan. The Giants are likely going to play their starters for at least part of the game, and that means that this game will be no cakewalk.

The Redskins are going to need to have some of their players step up. Going into the final game of the regular season, here is a look at five Redskins to watch during the contest.

5. DE Chris Baker

The Giants have gotten notoriously bad protection from their offensive line over the past couple of seasons. Thanks to poor performance from the right side of their unit, Eli Manning has been subject to some big hit, and the running game has had issues getting going. That said, the unit still does have strong contributor in left guard Justin Pugh that the Redskins defense will have to break through.

In order to do that, the Redskins are going to have to rely on their defensive line. That could be problematic, given how weak the unit is. However, Chris Baker is a solid player who should give the team a chance.

Baker has put together yet another quality season as a starter for the Redskins. Baker has started all 15 games to date, and has been great rushing the passer while also helping to stuff the run. On Sunday, Baker’s main focus has to be on stopping whatever running back the Giants elect to lean on. Baker and Ziggy Hood should be able to team up and push back the Giants line, but the key is beating Pugh.

If Baker can win this matchup, then he will give the Redskins a chance to win the game. For that reason, he is one of the top players to watch.

4. OT Trent Williams

In recent weeks, the Giants pass rush has markedly improved. Free agent acquisition Olivier Vernon finally got healthy, and undrafted rookie Romeo Okwara stepped up in the absence of Jason Pierre-Paul. On Sunday, the Redskins are going to have to be sure they protect their quarterback. That effort will start with Trent Williams.

Since returning from suspension, Williams has continued to play at a high level. He was nominated to the Pro Bowl as a starting tackle, and it seems likely that he might have to defend against Vernon on a couple of occasions.

While Vernon has excellent speed and quickness, Williams will be able to use his strength and excellent footwork to keep the pass rusher away from the quarterback. He will pick and choose moments to overpower him as well as moments to allow him to run around before pushing him too far outside.

If Williams can put together another strong performance on Sunday, then Kirk Cousins should have plenty of time to throw the ball. However, Williams could have issues if Vernon beats him, so this is definitely a matchup to keep an eye on.

3. S Deshazor Everett

Though Duke Ihenacho is set to start in the place of the injured Donte Whitner, the player that I am more looking forward to watching is Deshazor Everett. The second year safety has put together a solid year, and he deserves more playing time.

Everett’s biggest storyline from the year was the hit on which he knocked out Darren Sproles, but he has actually been strong in coverage. In fact, in the game featuring the Sproles hit, Everett had a key interception in the end zone that earned him a little extra playing time as the season went along. Of all the safeties on the team, Everett has the most upside and he could put together a solid performance.

Against the Giants, the Redskins will be looking to see if Everett can succeed as the top backup. They already know that he is a special teams ace and a strong tackler, so if he can prove to be good enough in a bigger role, they could utilize him as such in the potential postseason game that they are gunning for.

I expect that Everett will end up playing well on Sunday. For that reason, he is one of the top players to watch in the game, as his future could be riding on the team.

2. TE Jordan Reed

One of the biggest questions coming into this game is about Jordan Reed. How healthy is the star tight end? Since separating his shoulder in the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, Reed has been in and out of the lineup. In Week 15, he played but failed to make a difference before being ejected for throwing a punch. Last week, he sat out as the team pummeled the Bears.

For Week 17, it has been widely reported that Reed will end up playing. This would come as no surprise, considering that this is (virtually) a win-and-in game for the Redskins. The tight end would certainly add a dimension to the offense if he is healthy. The Giants lack strong coverage linebackers, so Reed could be heavily targeted.

Conversely, Reed could be on a limited snap count and he may be used in more of a decoy role. So long as the Giants do not know how the Redskins are planning to use Reed, the Redskins will hold an advantage. They can pick and choose when to play him, and that could mess with the Giants’ game plan.

Because of this, it will be very interesting to see what Reed does on Sunday afternoon. He could put forth a surprisingly great game. At the same time, he could do absolutely nothing. It is impossible to know what the Redskins are planning for their offensive weapon.

1. QB Kirk Cousins

This is the game of Kirk Cousins’ life, and it is eerily similar to the team’s Week 16 game from last season. The Redskins needed to beat the Eagles to clinch the NFC East. Cousins delivered an absolutely fantastic performance, throwing for 365 yards and four touchdowns. It really helped to prove that he was a capable starter, and this is another chance for him to do so.

All the Redskins need to do is win this game and hope that Detroit and Green Bay avoid a tie. That essentially makes this a win-and-in game. They need Cousins to be on his game against the Giants. The Giants have improved their defense greatly since the teams last played in Week 3, and if they play their starters, Cousins will have to find ways to beat the talented cornerbacks.

Cousins has to display excellent accuracy and, most importantly, avoid critical mistakes. When the Redskins lose, it is often due to either a terrible defensive performance, or a terribly timed interception from Cousins. The veteran starter needs to make sure that he avoids turnovers and plays like he has been since the midway point of the season. He is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL right now, so this should not be a problem.

If Cousins plays poorly, then the Redskins will likely lose. This makes him one of the most important aspects of the regular season finale. He qualifies as the top player to watch in Week 17.

