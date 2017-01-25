5 teams that could sign Doug Martin if he is cut

If Doug Martin is not part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ plans for 2017, here are five teams that could sign him.

After finishing second in the NFL in rushing in 2015 (1,402 yards), Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin had a dismal 2016 campaign. A severe hamstring injury sidelined him for six games, then a performance-enhancing dug suspension after testing positive for Adderall ended his season early.

Between the injury, a couple of surprising inactive weeks and the suspension, Martin was not productive (429 rushing yards, 2.9 yards per carry,14 receptions for 134 yards in eight games played). That led to speculation the Buccaneers will cut Martin this offseason, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times has more recently suggested that Martin is not in the team’s 2017 plans.

Martin will miss the first three games of next season as he part of his suspension. The Buccaneers signed him to five-year, $35.75 contract ($15 million guaranteed) after his big 2015 season, but Martin’s performance-enhancing drug ban allows the Buccaneers to void all remaining guaranteed money in the deal.

The Buccaneers may cut their losses and release Martin. If that happens, here are five teams who could sign him.

5. New England Patriots

When it comes to turning another team’s trash into their own treasure, no one is better than the Patriots and Bill Belichick. LeGarrette Blount is slated to become a free agent, so New England could actually legitimately be in the market for a running back this offseasn.

Martin may want a proverbial lead back role with a new team, and that’s probably not in the cards with the Patriots. But winning can trump all, so Martin could find a suitable opportunity in Foxboro.

4. Oakland Raiders

When Martin was a free agent a year ago, the Raiders were among the rumored teams with interest. But Oakland was unwilling to compete with the kind of contact Tampa Bay doled out, and that of course proved to be a wise decision.

Latavius Murray is a free agent to be this offseason. If the Raiders don’t re-sign him, they may be looking for a back to help keep their sixth-ranked rushing attack from this season (120.1 yards per game) going next season.

Martin was born in Oakland, so a desire to return home may drive interest from his end if the Buccaneers cut him. The Raiders could return to the Martin well too, with a far more reasonable contract in order and far less risk involved.

Signing a now 28-year old running back does not necessarily fit with the Raiders’ recent roster construction plan, though they have started to supplement via free agency. As a buy-low option that may fit a need, Martin could stand out to the Raiders if he’s available.

3. Green Bay Packers

Injuries forced the Packers to turn wide receiver Ty Montgomery into a running back this season, and while the results weren’t all bad, the lack of consistent running game stood out at times. Eddie Lacy is slated to be a free agent, coming off an injury and ongoing weight concerns, so Green Bay is virtually sure to be in the running back market this offseason.

After the NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers openly called for the Packers to have an active offseason in order to add talent to the roster. But Packers’ general manager Ted Thompson has been notably shrewd, or just patently uninvolved, in free agency and that plan may never change as long as he is in place leading Green Bay’s front office.

Martin will surely come a bargain rate this offseason, due to all the warts he’ll carry from 2016. That stands to put him firmly on the Packers’ radar though, for better or worse, with a clear need at running back to be filled one way or another.

2. New York Giants

Some improvement came late in the regular season, but the Giants still had the league’s 29th-ranked rushing attack this year (88.3 yards per game) with a league-low six touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants definitely had the luxury of numbers at running back this year, with Rashad Jennings, Shane Vereen, rookie Paul Perkins and Bobby Rainey all seeing action. But Vereen missed significant time with a torn tricep, and both he and Jennings could be released this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson has named the Giants as a team he would like to play for, however casually, and he should be available early in the offseason. It’s at best unclear if the Giants would reciprocate that possible interest, or even be willing to give Peterson the role he’s likely to seek with a new team.

For the Giants, Martin could be a cheap fallback option to Peterson’s potential availability. Perkins could be in line for more playing time in his second season, but if Martin is willing to accept something less than a workhorse role there could be a nice mutual fit with the Giants.

1. Detroit Lions

Speaking of anemic rushing attacks, the Lions were 30th in the NFL this season (81.9 yards per game). Being tied for league-low in attempts (350; 21.9 per game) was a factor, but Detroit also averaged just 3.7 yards per carry (27th in the league).

A foot injury limited Ameer Abdullah to just two games this year, and the remaining options did not pick up the slack. Theo Riddick has a clear prominent place in the offense as purely a pass catcher, and Zach Zenner emerged when pressed into action late in the season. But the Lions’ running back situation is fairly uninspiring looking toward next season, and an addition should be on the radar.

A healthy and properly motivated Martin could still be a productive piece in a good offense, and the Lions could definitely look to supplement their running back depth chart this offseason. There is a fit for both sides here, and Martin may ultimately find his best opportunity in the Motor City.

