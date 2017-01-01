5 replacements for Mike McCoy with San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers have parted ways with head coach Mike McCoy. Here are five replacements for McCoy this downtrodden AFC West franchise.

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, the San Diego Chargers decided to fire head coach Mike McCoy. McCoy spent four seasons in San Diego, but only made the AFC Playoffs once in 2013.

He was nearly ousted earlier in the year, but a Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos combined with a mid-season surge kept McCoy around all season. The Chargers could be on the verge of being relocated to Los Angeles. Maybe a rebrand is coming, too?

If owner Dean Spanos wants a clean break for the upcoming move, here are five replacements the Chargers organization could look at over McCoy for 2017.

5 Matt Patricia Defensive Coordinator, New England Patriots

There is a good chance that New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might get a few interviews on this head coaching carousel. He’s not had the hype of his New England counterpart in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but Patricia should at least be considered for this Chargers job.

While most NFL teams will be looking for an offensive-minded coach, San Diego could be looking to go in the other direction. That is because McCoy was an offensive-minded coach and that blew up in the Chargers organization’s face. Patricia will be one of the better defensive minds to get a few looks at this January/February.

His New England is dominant at varying levels over his tenure in Foxborough. Some times it is the pass rush, other times it is the secondary. Regardless of what area of the Patriots defense thrives under Patricia, he is able to get the most out of the talent that head coach/general manager Bill Belichick brings into the organization.

Patricia specializes in defensive line play and San Diego has a budding superstar in the pass rush in rookie Joey Bosa. San Diego has a ton of talent at all levels of its defense. Defensive coordinator John Pagano has done well with the Chargers, but his alignment with McCoy might remove him from the head coaching opportunity. His brother Chuck Pagano has been so-so with the Indianapolis Colts. Patricia will be one of the better defensive coaches San Diego could land.

4 Kyle Shanahan Offensive Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are starting to come to grips with the idea that they will be losing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to a head coaching gig. In two years in Atlanta, Shanahan has made the Falcons offense the most explosive in the NFL. We’re looking at a historically dominant offensive juggernaut in Atlanta.

Atlanta is Shanahan’s fourth offensive coordinator gig (Houston, Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta). He is clearly ready for an opportunity to lead an NFL franchise, but is San Diego the right fit for him? Should the Chargers end up relocating to Los Angeles, that makes it all the more likely that Shanahan would consider the job.

Shanahan will get looks from several NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. He could join either Los Angeles staff and be a good entry-point head coaching job for him. Frankly, the Chargers job will be a lot less stress-free than would be the Rams. It might be a better starting point for a first-year head coach. The Rams will want to make a splash hire, while the Chargers just want to make the right hire.

Shanahan would get a sure-thing at quarterback in Philip Rivers, a reliable pass catcher in Antonio Gates, a solid, young running back in Melvin Gordon, and several wideouts to salivate over. Honestly, Shanahan would take the Chargers job over the Rams job because he will have an infinitely easier time getting this offense back on track than a complete rebuild with the Rams.

3 Mike Smith Defensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like Shanahan in Atlanta, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to realize that defensive coordinator Mike Smith will be getting another head coaching opportunity in 2017. He did a remarkable job turning around the Buccaneers defense in 2016. Smith is also the winningest head coach in Atlanta Falcons history (2008-14).

Smith might be the front-runner for the Jacksonville Jaguars job. He was a stellar defensive coordinator in North Florida before getting the Atlanta gig in 2008. One could argue that the Chargers job might be the other one that Smith could definitely work wonders with.

He is a great tactician in the film room and would inherit the playmakers to run his highly nuanced defense. Smith isn’t too proud to ignore the offensive side of the ball. He has a proven track record of putting together a solid offensive staff around him from his time leading the Falcons.

What is Smith’s greatest strength is his ability to win the locker room. He can come into a grease fire of a situation, put out the flames, and get his team/defense to play for each other over night. If the Chargers quit on McCoy, there is no way they could quit on a coach like Smith. He’d take the Jaguars job over the Chargers gig, but he would be an outstanding him for whomever ends up landing him.

2 Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator, New England Patriots

It may be that time in Josh McDaniels’ coaching career that he may feel comfortable about taking another NFL head coaching gig. He busted horribly with the Denver Broncos the first time around, so expect him to be pragmatic about finding his next place of employment should he ever leave Foxborough.

McDaniels has been ultra-successful with the New England Patriots offense in two separate stints. While he does get to work with the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady, McDaniels has had his own say in the New England offense.

We’ve seen in recent years McDaniels’ affinity for running tight end sets and the bubble screen. His offensive strategy would transition marvelously with the Chargers. It would really help if he developed a good working relationship with Philip Rivers. Together they could eventually push for a Super Bowl.

There are two holdups with McDaniels being the next head coach of the Chargers: 1.) He can’t fail again as a head coach. Denver was a disaster for him. Does McDaniel trust owner Dean Spanos enough to get him the help he needs to win with the Chargers? 2.) Like Smith, McDaniels may really want the Jacksonville job. Blake Bortles is younger than Rivers and McDaniels played football in college with Jaguars general manager David Caldwell.

1 Anthony Lynn Interim Head Coach, Buffalo Bills

At the beginning of 2016, who ever heard of Anthony Lynn? Well, the former Buffalo Bills running backs coach turned offensive coordinator turned interim head coach will be an NFL head coach in 2017. That feels almost certain and here’s why.

Buffalo may want to remove the interim tag and make Lynn its full-time head coach. It seems that the Pegula Family and general manager Doug Whaley would be on board with that line of thinking. The only real holdup would be if Lynn thinks he can get a better job than what he could get in Buffalo.

He is reportedly going to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as his defensive coordinator for wherever he lands as a head coach. Buffalo may be on board with Bradley or it may not. Before failing as a head coach, Bradley was an elite defensive coordinator for Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks — so at least there’s that.

Lynn is choosing to align with a strong defensive mind in his pursuit as a first-time head coach. He knows how to run the football and gets good play out of his offensive line. Rivers is a better quarterback than what he had in Buffalo with Tyrod Taylor, E.J. Manuel, or Cardale Jones. The Lynn/Bradley ticket will get to take over an NFL team in 2017. If it isn’t Buffalo, it might be the Chargers.

