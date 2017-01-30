5 Prospects Who Impressed the 49ers at the Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the many ways teams evaluate talent for the NFL Draft. The game took place on Saturday, so lets take a look at the five players who were the most impressive and should be on the San Francisco 49ers radar.

If it wasn’t for the firing of former head coach Chip Kelly, the 49ers coaching staff would have been coaching the North team in the Senior Bowl. Instead, without a general manager or head coach, 49ers scouts had to watch from the stands.

In the week leading up to the game, scouts and teams executives were able to evaluate practices and get to know a little bit about the players.

During the Senior Bowl, teams are looking for talent that goes way past just their first-round pick.

Some players had a great week of practice and were considered to be “winners of the week.” These players included Alabama’s tight end O.J. Howard and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp.

In a game that is based off individual performances, there were plenty of players who made a strong impression.

Lets take a look and breakdown the five players who impressed the most during the game on Saturday.

No. 5: Safety Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis University

Lorenzo Jerome, the 5-foot-11 and 202-pound safety from Saint Francis University, definitely turned the heads of a few teams with his performance on Saturday.

Jerome finished the day with three tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

On the forced fumble, Jerome sniffed out a reverse and met Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the backfield. Jerome initially missed the tackle, but didn’t give up on the play and chased down Reynolds from behind before forcing the fumble:

@numerolUNO_1 St Francis (PA) S Lorenzo Jerome showin out! 4 turnovers in 5 qtrs! #seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/H2mFH8DU19 — Michael Kist (@MichaelJKist) January 28, 2017

One of his interceptions came off of Tennessee’s quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was hit as he threw the ball. The other, Jerome made a play on an underthrown deep ball by Antonio Pipkin of Tiffin University.

Although the 49ers have two safeties in Jaquiski Tartt and Antoine Bethea, drafting Jerome wouldn’t be a bad idea. Bethea is entering the final year of his contract, and Tartt’s play digressed in his second season.

Jerome showed great ball-tracking skills along with the ability to read a play.

The Saint Francis standout finished his collegiate career with 252 total tackles, 47 pass deflections, 18 interceptions, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers defensive backs totaled only five interceptions all of 2016, so they could use a ballhawk like Jerome in the secondary.

No. 4: Defensive End Jordan Willis, Kansas State

Kansas State’s Jordan Willis had an exceptional showing during the Senior Bowl.

Willis had two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection in the game before he was named the winner of the Outstanding Player award for the South team.

Both of his forced fumbles came on his sacks, where he beat the tackles off the ball, allowing him to easily get to the quarterback:

Jordan Willis Edge Rusher Kansas State pic.twitter.com/kjnJbtOrVm — Los Cachorros NCAAF (@CachorrosNCAAF) January 28, 2017

Jordan Willis. Again pic.twitter.com/uPg10yH63D — Los Cachorros NCAAF (@CachorrosNCAAF) January 28, 2017

Assuming the Cleveland Browns select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, the 49ers should keep Willis on their radar.

Wills, 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, was named the 2016 Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with a tie for single-season sack record at Kansas State with 11.5 on the year. He also added 17.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his senior season for the Wildcats.

The 49ers lack pass-rushers on their roster, and adding a guy like Willis could boost up sack numbers in 2017.

No. 3: Running Back Kareem Hunt, Toledo

Toledo running back, Kareem Hunt, was one of the best players on the field during the Senior Bowl.

The 5-foot-11 and 208-pound running back was named the Most Outstanding Player on the South team as he rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries.

Hunt’s ability to get yards after contact was a key factor in his success on Saturday. Hunt showed great patience in the backfield before bursting through the hole and breaking a tackle on his way to a 43-yard run:

Heck of a day for Toledo RB Kareem Hunt at the Senior Bowl. 15 carries, 118 yards. He definitely made himself some money. pic.twitter.com/w96YTsXjQ8 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 29, 2017

Hunt also showed great vision as a ball carrier. He would see the cutback lane open up, and would hit the hole hard and fast.

The 49ers don’t have a true running back to pair with Carlos Hyde. By drafting Hunt, the Niners could move on from guys like Shaun Draughn and DuJuan Harris.

Given that Hyde is injury prone, Hunt has the ability to be an every-down back. He is a physical back with plus speed and looks to get downhill.

Hunt would provide the Niners with a reliable backup and a someone who can be used in the passing game as well.

No. 2: Quarterback Davis Webb, California

California quarterback Davis Webb has his draft stock trending upward after his performance in the Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound quarterback completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown on his way to being named the Senior Bowl MVP.

Webb displayed his arm strength and his ability to throw the deep ball when he completed a beautiful 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds.

Webb also stood in the pocket and took a hit while delivering a well placed ball on the back hip of Mississippi State wide receiver Fred Ross:

treydaubert: Davis Webb throws a bullet to Fred Ross NFL Netwo… Senior Bowl: From Mobile, A… https://t.co/HhH48V6JE9 pic.twitter.com/2kfPCVo23Y — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 28, 2017

Webb would lead the South to scores on all three of his possessions.

The 49ers are in need of a quarterback and should consider taking Webb in the middle-to-late rounds, if they haven’t already taken one earlier in the draft.

He has the arm strength and size of an ideal NFL quarterback. Webb is a pocket passer and shows great patience and footwork inside the pocket.

Webb will take some time to develop, but he is someone the 49ers should consider on day two of the draft.

No. 1: Wide Receiver Zay Jones, East Carolina

East Carolina’s Zay Jones was the best player on the field Saturday during the Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-1 and 197 pound wide receiver caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Despite those numbers, it was two plays that didn’t count that made Jones stand out the most.

On the 4-yard-line, Pitt’s Nathan Peterman delivered a high and off-target pass to Jones coming across the middle of the end zone. Jones showed off his hand strength and toe-tapping ability as he came down with the catch.

The pass was ruled incomplete, but on the instant replay it can be argued that Jones actually made the catch and was able to get his second foot in bounds. Because there are no challenges in the Senior Bowl. the ruling on the field stayed incomplete.

Still, in a game where individual talent is evaluated, that play alone grabbed the attention of the scouts.

Here is the play:

ECU WR Zay Jones, thats two feet, check the slo-mo #seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/9ELnj6Tz3u — Michael Kist (@MichaelJKist) January 28, 2017

Jones also had another touchdown that would be called back due to a facemask penalty on the offense.

On this play Jones ran a go route and would attack the ball at its highest point, before coming down with it and landing in the end zone:

They keep taking away touchdowns from Zay Jones, but we got the receipts. pic.twitter.com/e81yMGQbvv — Ryan Mathews (@Ryan_POD) January 28, 2017

Jones would eventually score a touchdown late in the game after Peterman hit him on a slant route in the end zone.

With his stellar performance Jones’ draft stock is rising.

The 49ers currently lack playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and could use a receiver like Jones. Paired with Torrey Smith as the outside receivers, who ever is under center for the 49ers next year would have two deep threats.

The Niners haven’t gotten much production from their wideouts the past few seasons, but adding Jones could help bolster a below average receiving corps.

