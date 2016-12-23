5 potential landing spots for Larry Fitzgerald in 2017

Larry Fitzgerald has said he will play for the Arizona Cardinals or no one in 2017, but here are five teams he could land with if he changes his mind.

As the Arizona Cardinals near the end of a disappointing 2016 season, doubt about the future of some notable veterans on the team has come to the surface. At the top of that list is quarterback Carson Palmer, and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has gone back and forth in recent days about his plans for 2017.

Fitzgerald is not the player he was, but he is leading the league with 98 receptions while approaching the eighth 1,000-yard season of his career with two games to go (949 yards). During a Monday interview with Jim Gray, Fitzgerald hinted at wanting to play for a championship contending team in 2017. But during a charity appearance Tuesday night, Fitzgerald told a local reporter he would “never play anywhere else” besides Arizona.

Fitzgerald has one year left on his contract, in what will be 14th NFL season at age 34. Playing beyond that point seems unlikely right now, so Fitzgerald will have one last chance to win a Super Bowl next season.

Assuming he does not retire, and the Cardinals show a willingness to move him, here are five potential landing spots for Fitzgerald in 2017.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati’s long run of playoff berths will end this season, and the status of head coach Marvin Lewis is in doubt. But there is a lot of talent throughout the roster, on both sides of the ball, and for better or worse Andy Dalton provides some stability under center.

The Bengals could easily rebound back to the playoffs in 2017, and teaming Fitzgerald with A.J. Green would instantly give them one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. Winning a playoff game has been a big, daunting step for Cincinnati in recent years, but Fitzgerald would add instant credibility to the situation no matter who the head coach is.

A notoriously thrifty owner may keep the Bengals from having an interest in acquiring Fitzgerald, but with one year left on his contract, a significant investment is not required.

4. New England Patriots

The Patriots are a far-fetched landing spot for Fitzgerald, but any mention of Super Bowl contenders has to include them as long as Tom Brady is around. Making a big move to add a wide receiver is also not unprecedented for New England, with the trade for Randy Moss back in 2007 to give Brady some star power around him.

Fitzgerald could also quickly reunite with former Cardinals’ wide receiver Michael Floyd in New England, assuming the Patriots re-sign Floyd in the offseason. Resuming that mentorship role could be something Fitzgerald would embrace if Floyd gets his off the field issues in order and is receptive to it.

Some salary cap gymnastics may be required, along with some tough decisions on other players as well, but a marriage between the Patriots and Fitzgerald shouldn’t be totally ruled out.

3. Oakland Raiders

As evidenced by an 11-3 record so far this season, the Raiders are a team on the rise if they haven’t arrived already. Michael Crabtree has proven to be a capable second fiddle to Amari Cooper, with 162 receptions over the last two seasons, but the Raiders only recently reached the NFL’s minimum payroll requirement for the last four seasons and they should have a lot of room to add salary for next season.

Since he is likely to remain productive, Fitzgerald’s $11 million base salary for next season looks like a bargain. And with Cooper around to command attention from an opponent’s top cornerback on a weekly basis, Fitzgerald would surely be a very tough matchup for lesser-talented defensive backs.

Wide receiver does not stand out as a major offseason need for the Raiders. But adding Fitzgerald would give quarterback Derek Carr a reliable veteran target while making everyone else better and boosting the offense.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Fitzgerald’s ties to the Vikings are deep since he is a native Minnesotan, was a Vikings ball boy as a kid during the Dennis Green era and his father, Larry Sr., is a local media member. Larry Sr. insinuated years ago that his son “always wanted to be a Vikings because he is a Viking,” and there may be no better time to make that happen than now.

The Vikings have Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen likely cemented into roles next season, but other than that there are question marks at wide receiver. 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell has barely seen the field this season, and he’s hardly assured of anything next season.

A pay cut or an outright release look like the only two options, but the Vikings have a decision to make on running back Adrian Peterson very early in the offseason. Other movement with free agent comings and goings could free up money under the salary cap, so trading for Fitzgerald could become viable for the Vikings.

The homecoming element is obviously there for Fitzgerald in Minnesota. But he fills a need for the Vikings, and he could finish his career where he first got the itch for football.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are having a great 2016 season, due in part to the efforts of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and his likely establishment as the quarterback of the future. Tony Romo could stay around as a backup next season, but a trade or an eventual release come March is far more likely.

Wide receiver Terrance Williams is slated to become a free agent in 2017, so he could easily seek a big contract and a better opportunity elsewhere. Dez Bryant is obviously in place as the Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver, but finding a legit second fiddle could be on the offseason radar if Williams is not re-signed.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones love star power, and if/when Romo’s absence clears room he won’t stand for a lot of unused salary cap space with potential needs to fill. Fitzgerald fits the bill as a star, if only by his high level of production without a brash, over the top personality, and the Cowboys would fit his criteria as a championship contender.

