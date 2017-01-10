5 positions that need addressing by the Miami Dolphins in 2017

It’s that time of year when the Miami Dolphins start making tough decisions or at least start having serious discussions about future players. And the time of year where we explore some of those possibilities.

Of the players currently on the roster there are plenty who will be back next season. The Dolphins are a young team whose players are only now starting to grow and develop under the coaching of Adam Gase and his staff. But the future will not include all of them.

The process for the Dolphins now is simple. They will meet. Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier the teams general manager, and head coach Adam Gase along with several coaches and scouts. They will review film from the season and identify specific areas of need that they will target in March and in April’s draft.

During this process they will also discuss players that will not be either re-signed or will be outright released. Those players will create the holes at several positions that the Dolphins will need to fill.

Here is a look at the top five positions needing to be addressed this off-season and why the others can wait.

Offensive line

It’s a broad stroke to say the offensive line but Miami has some decisions to make. For example where to play Mike Pouncey? Center or move him to guard. Is Branden Albert coming back and is Laremy Tunsil ready to start at left tackle? Can Albert move to right tackle?

Jermon Bushrod is a free agent and he played well at right guard but is a starter or is he more of a back-up? Can Ja’Wuan James start producing at a higher level than what he has been giving the Dolphins?

All of those questions basically lead to two answers. Find a road grader at guard and/or consider looking for a new starting center. Most of Miami’s woes on offense came as injuries unfolded along the offensive line. With Pouncey out the running game became stale. James did not provide enough support on the right side so should the Dolphins look for a replacement? Depth is also and issue as well.

When free agency begins, there will be a lot of talk about this unit and what the Dolphins plan to do. Who they sign and don’t may also lend some thoughts into their plans.

Miami keeps trying to find the right make-up of defenders to finally stop the rushing attack of opposing players. They haven’t found that combination yet and it could be because of the linebackers or the defensive lineman.

Teams fear Cameron Wake off the edge and Ndamukong Suh underneath but neither player, playing next to each other, had the impact that Miami had hoped for in their final two games. Miami must find a way to stop the run and force passing that allows Suh and Wake to force quarterbacks into bad decisions.

Miami is relatively set at defensive tackle with Suh and Jordan Phillips but Andre Branch is a free agent and the Dolphins released Jason Jones. That leaves Terrence Fede on the edge. With Miami likely to release Mario Williams, Defensive end becomes a huge need. Especially given the age of Cameron Wake who turned 34 this year.

Miami will need to find adequate depth along the defensive line but defensive end is going to need addressing this off-season both for the 2017 season and the future of the position.

Cornerback

Byron Maxwell’s up and down season wasn’t good enough to guarantee his 2017 future with the Dolphins. Tony Lippett showed a lot of progress and Xavien Howard looks like he will develop into a solid if not better corner as well.

But then that is it.

Bobby McCain played o.k. this year but he is not ready for a full-time starter job. That leaves the Dolphins in need of a starting cornerback opposite Howard. There are two ways Miami can address this. Directly signing a free agent to replace Maxwell or drafting a player that can eventually take over for Maxwell. Maxwell’s contract swells to $10 million in 2018 but he will count only $8.5 in 2017. Is that worth Maxwell’s talent?

LaFayette Pitts and Jordan Lucas are two depth players that Miami has future hopes for but for now, they can’t be relied up on completely and not even in spot duty just yet. Miami needs to bring in players to compete. How the Dolphins approach this in March will be interesting to watch.

Tight-End

If there was one thing missing, glaringly from an Adam Gase offense, it was the tight-end. Dion Sims played o.k. but is not the kind of player to take over a game from the position. MarQueis Gray did play well and showed signs that he could develop quickly. So quickly that the Dolphins gave him a two year extension in December.

Last years 7th round pick Thomas Duarte hasn’t shown much this year and is still considered a project. This leaves the Dolphins in need of help at the position. Dion Sims will be a free agent and thus far there is no inclination that the Dolphins will try to keep him. Although he won’t likely cost much as he hasn’t really produced much.

The Dolphins are going to have to look at the draft and at free agency and it may be easier to find a top tight end in free agency, albeit at a higher cost. The Dolphins need their draft picks to really use on the best players available rather than go in needing to address specific needs and tight-end can be hit or miss in the draft.

The number one priority for the Miami Dolphins in 2017 has to be the linebacker group. No other unit on the entire team is in more need of upgrade than linebacker.

Koa Misi is not a guarantee to return and frankly he shouldn’t. His neck injury is serious and even if it wasn’t all but $578,000 of his $4,478,000 million contract would go on the dead money pile if he was released. Honestly his salary really isn’t a problem but his play on the field when he is healthy is not game changing.

On the other side is Jelani Jenkins and despite his injuries, Jenkins didn’t make the impact he did two seasons ago. In face he didn’t make all that much of an impact last season either.

That leaves Kiko Alonso who is a free agent. The Dolphins must sign Alonso but he is better suited to play on the weak outside than in the middle. The Dolphins have to address the position in both the draft and in free agency.

Neville Hewitt has shown signs that he can be serviceable but he still needs to learn a lot to be a full-time starter. Spencer Paysinger has done very well this year but mostly on special teams while Donald Butler has done little and likely will not be back.

Of all the positions, this is by far the most important off-season and it could go a long way towards the success and failure of the defense in 2017.

While the Dolphins have positions that need to be addressed they have some that don’t. At least not now.

Quarterback

Tannehill will be able to return in full for off-season work and Matt Moore is under contract for one more season. The Dolphins will shop for competition for Brandon Doughty but drafting a mid-round quarterback to replace Moore in 2018 isn’t out of the question either.

Running back

The Dolphins might look for depth but they have to be thrilled with the play they got from Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake’s potential. Add to that the improvements made by Damien Williams and the Dolphins should be fine.

Wide-receiver

The biggest question is whether or not the Dolphins keep Kenny Stills. If they don’t, it will be Leonte Carroo’s job to earn, win, and succeed at.

Safety

Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus will be back. Miami might draft a safety for the future, which they should but they have solid players in place.

