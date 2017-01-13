5 Panthers who may not return in 2017

In the midst of a critical offseason, following are five Carolina Panthers who may not return in 2017…

The Carolina Panthers are entering what appears to be a crucial offseason. Quarterback Cam Newton is in the heart of his prime and every year brings a chance to make a Super Bowl run. Obviously, who they put around Newton will be the key factors as to whether they can get over the hump.

The Panthers have 15 possible free agents this offseason, so their decisions whether to retain these names or let them walk will be critical. As shown by Josh Norman’s departure last season, this team is not afraid to build through the draft rather than overpay for established talent.

At the same time, the money saved from a guy like Norman can be put towards keeping some of the bigger in-house names as Panthers.

That said, which veterans are the most likely not to be retained this offseason?

Mario Addison – DE

It will be tough to let Mario Addison walk after a season in which he led the Panthers in sacks. However, with that statistic on his side, he will attract the eyes of many teams across the NFL. He will have a strong market this season and will likely be rewarded for having a career season at the right time.

This should not mean that the Panthers will pay whatever it takes to re-sign Addison. To start, of defensive ends on the Panthers, he was third in snaps played. Addison also only has four career starts and he is a rotational pass rusher that does not defend the run as well. Also, some of his sacks came during clean up duty.

His 9.5 sacks is also a career high for him. In fact, from when he was drafted in 2011 through 2013, when the Panthers gave him an extension, he registered only 3.5 sacks. In 2014 he put up 6.5 sacks and 2015 managed six, but in paying for a 9.5 sack type of player, it seems that he may not provide the production to match the price tag. Especially as he just finished his age 29 season.

The Panthers will bring back most of their rotation on the edge and have already talked about re-signing Charles Johnson. If the Panthers are going to lose out on a big name from their roster, Addison should be the one they let walk.

Mike Remmers – T

Mike Remmers has essentially been the weak spot on the roster for the past two seasons. In the Super Bowl, he was exposed by Von Miller and many questioned if he would even be back for a 2016 campaign. He not only was back, but an injury forced him to move to the left side. Long story short, it was not a smooth transition. Speed rushers tend to get the best of him and even in shifting back to the right side, the Panthers should feel like they can find themselves an upgrade.

Being able to start in 16 games for the past two seasons and playing both right and left tackle, Remmers may have established a market for himself. However, the Panthers should not be looking to spend starting tackle money on him. They could look to free agency and use some of the money saved on these veterans to make a splash at the tackle position.

They also could be looking to the draft, as a rookie will be a much cheaper and potentially more effective option at right tackle. Either way, they should be looking to 2017 without Remmers.

Michael Griffin – S

Injury and question marks across the board ended up forcing Michael Griffin to put in 284 snaps on defense for the Panthers this season. He played some free safety and some slot. At the end of the day the Panthers have to look at his place and role on the team as a spot in need of an upgrade.

Griffin collected 35 tackles in six starts. However, he is not great in coverage and was picked on when spotted on the field. Griffin, a long-time Titan was cut by the team that drafted him in 2015. He spent training camp with the Minnesota Vikings before being cut and finally made his way to the Panthers roster. He is currently 31-years old as he looked like an aging veteran who was cut by two teams before the season.

The Panthers drafted for their secondary a lot in last year’s draft and may go back to the well for some added support in 2017. It means that Griffin’s days as a journeyman will continue and we should not be expecting an extension from Carolina any time soon.

Fozzy Whittaker – RB

Whittaker established a role in 2017 as a better backup option than Cameron Artis-Payne, a kick returner and a third-down change of pace back. However, just because he was slotted into these roles, does not mean he thrived. Whittaker lacks great vision and is limited overall in his abilities.

When Jonathan Stewart went down to injury the Panthers backfield looked ugly. Carolina had issues establishing their running game and an overhaul does not mean signing the current replacement level backup to an extension for the sake of depth.

There will be some decent change of pace backs entering free agency and this is a draft loaded with backs of all running styles. The Panthers plan should be to upgrade at running back rather than try again and that should mean that Whittaker is moving onto another team in 2017.

Jonathan Stewart – RB

Stewart is the surprise of the list, as he does not enter free agency this offseason. However, the Panthers would save a little under $4M in cutting him, and as mentioned, may be due for a complete overhaul of their backfield.

Stewart was fine in 2016, but statistically, it was not pretty. The Panthers offensive line had a lot

to do with it, but Stewart did contribute to the woes as a runner. He tends to try to use patience in a similar style to Le’Veon Bell, but now at age 30, has nowhere near the first step and burst that Bell has to make him successful. He is past his prime and in 2018 has a club option before potentially entering a season with free agency looming.

The Panthers could use his 2017 money to help with bringing in a name on the offensive line. They could also use parts of his contract and what they would spend on Whittaker to keep a potential free agent this offseason.

Again, this is a strong draft for running backs and at pick number eight, or in the second round, an enticing name could remain available. Carolina could look to sign a veteran change of pace back and draft an every down guy or come in with two new backs to try to shake things up.

They also could spend that Stewart money on a more physical back and draft their change of pace guy in this loaded class. Either way, it is totally feasible for the Panthers to move on from their two backs and replenish the position with options that can be viewed as an upgrade. It could mean the end of a long run for Stewart in Carolina.

