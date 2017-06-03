5 NFL rookies poised to shine in 2017 regular season

Now that the 2017 NFL Draft is a thing of the past, which rookies will stand out in their first season?

It’s projection season: That time in between the excitement of the NFL Draft and football season that has fans clinging for content and any excitement that revolves around their football team.

With that being said, it’s time to start making projections. Will Player X have a breakout year? Will Team Y finally sweep Team Z in their divisional matchups?

While we have some time before we know the answers to those questions, I have projections for five rookies I believe will stand out in their rookie season.

5. Corey Davis, WR – Tennessee Titans

Davis and former Clemson standout Mike Williams were neck and neck for the title of best wide receiver prospect in this past draft. However, I believe Davis found a much better home in terms of projecting immediate success.

Tennessee’s offense is one true No. 1 receiver away from potentially being elite. This could be seen last year, as the Titans saw poise at the quarterback position from Marcus Mariota, hosted one of the best offensive lines in football, and had DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry rush for a combined 1777 yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, the Titans leading receiver was Rishard Matthews, who caught 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns on 14.5 yards per catch. This sounds nice and all, but on an offense that is young, growing, and talented all around, these aren’t No. 1 receiver numbers. The next two leading receivers were tight end Delanie Walker and DeMarco Murray, who combined for 1177 receiving yards. Yes, a running back was one of the Titans top three receivers last year.

Enter Corey Davis. The former Western Michigan Bronco totaled 331 receptions for 5278 yards and 52 touchdowns over four years, averaging 15.9 yards per catch. His ability to go-get the ball in the air is impressive.

The Titans landed their No. 1 receiver in Davis with the fifth overall pick. Already a tier above all other receivers on the Titans roster, Davis has a chance to shine from his first NFL snap on.

4. Marshon Lattimore, CB – New Orleans Saints

The Saints desperately needed to improve their secondary this offseason, and that they did with their own first-round pick. Marshon Lattimore is a pure cover cornerback who intercepted four passes and defended nine in his first year starting at Ohio State.

The Saints host a nice and growing pass rush with Cameron Jordan, Nick Fairley, and Sheldon Rankins at the helm. They also drafted EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson in the third round to add to their arsenal. That automatically eases pressure from the secondary in the pass game with pressure on the quarterback.

However, the Saints had no true top-tier coverage cornerback heading into the draft. Lattimore can be just that, with 4.36-second 40-yard dash speed, 38.5-inch vertical explosion, and ability in most, if not all, pass coverages.

With a growing pass rush that has shown capability to pressure the passer, Lattimore steps into a nice situation that he can take advantage of. Though he’ll likely be tasked with facing many of the league’s elite pass-catchers as a No. 1 corner, I expect solid numbers out of the first year cornerback.

3. Deshaun Watson, QB – Houston Texans

Out of the four quarterbacks selected in the first round, none have as great of a chance for immediate success other than Deshaun Watson.

Sure, the Texans are making it seem like Tom Savage has a chance to be the starting quarterback this year, but the Texans have seen in the past how short they come without competent quarterback play. I believe Watson will be the starter, as he has gotten “better every day” in OTAs (per NFL.com).

Watson has been gifted with one of the best receivers in football in DeAndre Hopkins, along with speedster Will Fuller and a solid tight end in C.J. Fiedorowicz. He also will have pressure lifted off of him from his run game, headlined by Lamar Miller and featuring 2017 third-round pick D’Onta Foreman.

Also, who could forget the Texans defense? J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney lead the way in the team’s pass rush. Benardrick McKinney and Whitney Mercilus are coming off of nice seasons, and rookie linebacker Zach Cunningham gives the Texans some speed outside. Kevin Johnson returning from a foot injury re-solidifies Houston’s cornerback position after losing A.J. Bouye in free agency.

The bottom line is, Watson has inherited a situation that he can find immediate success with. All he needs is to be locked in as starting quarterback.

2. O.J. Howard, TE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the better tight end prospects in recent memory, O.J. Howard is one of the several weapons the Buccaneers added this offseason for Jameis Winston to utilize.

The Bucs stacked their wide receiver core, headlined by Mike Evans, in adding DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin in free agency and in the third round, respectively. With Howard rounding out Tampa Bay’s passing game weaponry, Jameis Winston should put up All-Pro numbers this year.

Howard will not put up Rob Gronkowski-like numbers with this many weapons around him. However, his value in both the pass game and as a run blocker will not go unnoticed. He was heavily used as a blocker during his time at Alabama and displayed his ball skills and route running at the 2017 Senior Bowl.

I’m shocked Howard fell to the Buccaneers with the 19th pick. Now, the Buccaneers have what looks to be a generational tight end prospect on their roster. For an offense that needed new dimensions a year ago, Howard provides that at tight end and has the tools to shine in putting them on display.

1. Malik Hooker, FS – Indianapolis Colts

Hooker gives the Colts an immediate upgrade to their secondary and a true ball-hawking safety who will create turnovers with his athleticism. Though he had limited time as a starter while playing for the Buckeyes, Hooker displayed more than enough talent to look like an impact player. What’s more, his potential beyond that is even more enticing.

This upgrade is major for the Colts. Last year, Indianapolis intercepted a mere eight passes, ranking tied for 29th in the NFL. In his 2016 season at Ohio State, Hooker intercepted seven passes himself, in a secondary that hosted Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley as well.

The Colts don’t have much to hang their hats on when it comes to their secondary. Vontae Davis is past his prime and Rashaan Melvin is a journeyman rotational cornerback holding down the opposite cornerback spot.

Hooker comes into Indianapolis with a chance to immediately be the most productive member of the Colts secondary. He’s the playmaker that a poor defense has been lacking for quite some time now.

