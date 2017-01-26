5 Head Coaches the 49ers Should Have Interviewed

As the San Francisco 49ers hone in on Kyle Shanahan as head coach for 2017, they are left as the only NFL team still in search of one. Niner Noise takes a look at five head coaches the team should have interviewed for the position.

And then there was one. The San Francisco 49ers were one of six teams that headed into the offseason searching for a new head coach. With Anthony Lynn being announced as the Los Angeles Chargers’ new coach, the Niners are the only team still looking to fill the position.

The spin is that they still have the opportunity to land one of the best (or hottest) candidates in Kyle Shanahan, and it’s likely he comes to Santa Clara.

Shanahan, the Atlanta Falcon’s offensive coordinator, and the Falcon’s offense is coming off a very impressive showing against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Falcons rolled up 422 total yards of offense in a 36-20 thumping of the Seahawks. Perhaps even more impressive was the continual attack mode that Shanahan kept Matt Ryan and the offense in throughout the game, and the constant changeup he fed the Seattle defense with respect to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman was a thing of beauty.

And this was backed up by a demolishing of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

With Josh McDaniel pulling himself out of the running,it seems as though Shanahan will be the choice.

While one or two more games doesn’t seem like alot to wait to hire the next head coach, it does impact landing a GM and staffing until the whole deal is finalized.

While we wait to see who the choice will be, it gives us time to ponder some coaches the 49ers may have overlooked in the process.

No. 5: Mike Smith

I know what you’re thinking. Mike Smith? The former Atlanta Falcons head coach? Yes. That Mike Smith.

Of course, he is currently the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has not been on too may radars this offseason for another head coaching job.

The Chargers interviewed him, but finally landed on Anthony Lynn as their guy. He was also reportedly on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ radar before they finalized a deal with Doug Marrone.

So, besides his 66-46 record and winning seasons in five of his seven years leading the Atlanta Falcons, his work with the Buc’s defense has been impressive, especially over the final eight games of the season.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, the defense posted a 32 percent third-down conversion rate, which was third in the league. They also led the NFL in that same time frame with 18 takeaways. These were two major issues with the 49er defense this past season, and an area that Smith could probably lend some much-needed help to in game-planning and executing on Sundays.

Smith’s experience could really help with a 49ers team that will more than likely be one of the younger teams in the NFL next season.

With the transition to a new general manager as well as the head coach, the calming influence and organizational skills of Smith could ease some of the bumps and bruises of such drastic change.

No. 4: Teryl Austin

The name may not be familiar to some fans, but Teryl Austin is well known in NFL circles.

Austin began as a defensive backs coach in 2003 with the Seattle Seahawks, and had NFL stops in Arizona and with the Baltimore Ravens before becoming the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions in 2014. In that season, the Lions were number one in rush defense and ranked second in overall total defense.

2015 saw his defense lead the league in tackles for loss and finish seventh in sacks.

With a Niners defense that leaked like a sieve, Austin could bring a sense of toughness and credibility to a young core of players.

With DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Quinton Dial and/or Ian Williams on the 49er defensive front, Austin could switch to a 4-3 defense, using some 3-4 concepts blended in at times to confuse the opposition.

Whether Austin would want to leave an organization that is currently on an upswing and already possessing a top-level QB in Matthew Stafford remains to be seen.

No. 3: Jon Gruden

I know, I know. Another NFL off-season, more coaches fired, and more rumors about Gruden stepping back into coaching.

It has become an annual event it seems, and yet Gruden has yet to step back on the sidelines.

The difference might be (or could have been) the latitude and freedom to have control over the roster as well, something that doesn’t seem as unlikely with the firing of Trent Baalke.

Add to that the fact that Jed York seems willing to open up the purse strings to get this coaching hire right, and a Gruden homecoming to the Bay Area may not be as unlikely as it seems.

With a career record of 95-81, and a Superbowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gruden has the pedigree and temperament that could speak to the young players on this 49ers squad.

He currently ranks as the highest paid sports announcer with an annual salary of $6.5 million. York seems willing to get the best man for the job, so money should be no object.

Add to that the fact that Gruden started his career as an offensive assistant with the 49ers in 1990 and bringing back one of their own could definitely aid in repairing a damaged relationship the ownership/front office has had recently with its fan base.

No. 2: Chris Petersen

Now this one would be a major score.

Chris Petersen is definitely a name to keep an eye on over the next few years for an NFL coaching job. As many of you may know, Petersen coached Boise State from 2006-2013, and in that span won two BCS Bowl games (Fiesta Bowl in 2007 and 2010). He then became coach of the Washington Huskies in December of 2013, and has compiled a 27-14 record in three seasons there.

In 2016, he led the Huskies to the national semi-final against Alabama and the number four ranking in the country.

His overall record is an astonishing 119-26.

That may be why Washington originally signed him to a five year, $18 million contract in 2013, and an extension in 2015.

He seems to be able to get his teams to compete regardless of the disparity in the level of the recruits from Boise to a PAC-12 power in Washington. His teams play smart and aggressive, and get the most out of their talent when they are on the field.

That is a quality that would be well received by fans of the team. Whether he would actually break his contract in order to leave for the glitz and glamor of the NFL remains to be seen. But it couldn’t hurt to at least broach the subject with him.

No. 1: David Shaw

This one may not be a surprise to most, especially with Shaw coaching right down the freeway in Palo Alto.

All reports indicate he had been on the 49ers radar as early as two seasons ago when they parted ways with Harbaugh. His $3.9 million salary not withstanding, Shaw would be a steal if the 49ers wanted to bring him on as coach.

His 64-17 record, and three consecutive BCS Bowl games, including three Rose Bowl births and two victories over Wisconsin and Iowa.

With three PAC-12 championship in four years, it has catapulted him into a very attractive option for NFL teams looking for head coaches.

There seems to be a level of toughness with Shaw’s squads, and often times he seems to be getting maximum effort and every ounce of talent from his players.

That in itself should have York knocking down his door to get an interview with him.

