5 free agents worth signing in 2017

As the Carolina Panthers head into the offseason, they know some things must change.

The Carolina Panthers journey from a Super Bowl run to the division cellar can be chalked up to a Super Bowl hangover, but at the same time, there were significant holes on the roster that showed this season. The Panthers have a solid amount of cap space and while they will use some of that to retain their own, they also should be in the market to make a few upgrades.

The Panthers are not considered to be a frivolous team, but at the same time, General Manager David Gettleman tends to stay a bit more conservative and likes to build teams through the draft rather than free agency. With that said, they will have to do some digging to find value players who fit their needs.

So who are some names that the Panthers should be calling when free agency starts?

Kenny Stills

Stills feels like a strong fit. Cam Newton had a career-low completion percentage this season and that can be tied to a variety of things. One of those being that Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess do not have the take the top off ability keeping safeties worried about the big play. Ted Ginn has that ability, but he is a free agent. Even if Ginn were to be retained, the Panthers could still be looking at Stills.

Ginn has deep threat speed, but he also is a player they use a lot for gadget plays and handoffs. He has spent a lot of time on the outside recently and a slot option with over the top ability would be a compliment to Ginn. Stills time in Miami over the past two seasons has been up and down, but last season he had nine touchdowns and averaged over 17 yards per catch. He also had a better catch percentage than Devin Funchess and Philly Brown.

His last two seasons were spent in two different offenses, and this season, his starting quarterback went down. It will shrink his market as he heads into the offseason and will open up the idea of bringing him in on a reasonable deal. Stills is still only 24 and could be a great addition and fit for Newton and company.

Kendall Wright

Another way the Panthers could address wide receiver is by going after a true slot player and less of a one-trick pony. Wright has deep threat ability but he is arguably at his best in space and going over the middle. One of the issues that the Panthers had this season was giving Newton enough time to have his wide receivers develop their deep downfield routes. Adding a guy like Stills to the mix may not be as impactful if Newton doesn’t have a chance to throw it is his way.

Wright, on the other hand, would be a quick hitter. A guy to run drags and a hot read for blitzes coming off the edge. Wright does have some questions for sure, especially his health and ability to produce in 16 games. However, his quarterbacks to date include Ryan Fitzpatrick Rusty Smith, Jake Locker, Charlie Whitehurst, Zach Mettenberger, and of course finally Marcus Mariota.

Since Mariota was drafted, however, the team has had two different head coaches and a lot of talk has come out that Wright was underutilized this season. Less because of injury and more because head coach Mike Mularkey was not a fan and knew he would be leaving in free agency this season.

This gives Wright a lot of value in terms of being signed on a cheaper deal than the production he could bring. Potentially, in a stable situation with a consistent quarterback and head coach who wants him to start, the Wright many anticipated seeing when selected in the first round could emerge.

Don Barclay

As mentioned, this team had a lot of struggles on their offensive line this season and the best way to upgrade will always be through the draft. But that takes time. The Panthers are small pieces away from being back in contention and may need to look for a quicker option rather than to develop multiple picks. Barclay is a great fit here because he is a veteran with experience, but he is young enough adding to the core of the team.

Barclay is 27 and just finished his fourth season in the NFL with the Packers. He has been used mainly as a swing tackle throughout his career having only 24 starts over those four seasons. However, with that he can either be added as competition to start at tackle or depth to compete in the interior.

Barclay started 14 games in 2013 at right tackle. He performed rather well and if it were not for the talent the Packers already have at tackle, they would probably be looking to hold onto him. Green Bay is deep across their line and most likely will not put up a huge fight to retain Barclay.

His lack of overall experience will make him a bargain for the Panthers. Mike Remmers is a free agent and Michael Oher missed 13 games with an injury last season. They cannot come in with the same depth issues along the offensive line as a year ago and Barclay looks to be the best bang for your buck lineman available.

Rex Burkhead

Fozzy Whitaker has been on the team establishing a role as a third-down back and return specialist. However, in his role, he is not great and a free agent could be an overall upgrade. Burkhead stepped into the role of Gio Bernard this season and with the most snaps he has played in his NFL career, he took advantage and showed that he is a legitimate running back.

He took on a small role at first, but added in the passing, running and return game this season. In week 17, Jeremy Hill was injured and he got his lone start. He carried the ball 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He is a clear upgrade from Whitaker in every sense of the game and would be a great addition to the backfield.

Rumors have started to swirl that the Panthers may move on from Jonathan Stewart this offseason and draft a running back. To add in Burkhead, a now established veteran behind or in competition with a rookie runner would be a great and quick fix to the running back position this offseason.

Burkhead is a scheme fit, can chip block, and helps if the Panthers are looking to move into a shorter passing game. With only one start under his belt, he may be value in terms of a contract and is exactly what Carolina could use.

Michael Thomas

No, not the rookie stud from the division rival Saints; although that would be fun. This is the free safety from Miami, who just finished his fourth season with the Dolphins. Thomas earned his stripes as a special teams player, but this season played 574 snaps. In part due to injuries among their secondary, Thomas accounted for 49 percent of the Dolphins defensive plays.

By all accounts it was an impressive season, especially considering his expectations. The Dolphins are getting a new defensive coordinator, they are getting two healthy safeties back and they invested in the secondary in the draft this season. Needless to say, Thomas is not necessarily a priority, despite the uplifting surprise.

The Panthers, on the other hand, used Michael Griffin for 284 snaps last season. Griffin has bounced around the league in the past year and a half as his career slowly comes to an end. They also have been using Tre Boston at free safety, a strong hitter, but a guy who looks and plays a bit like a poor man’s Mike Mitchell.

The first thing Thomas can do is make an immediate impact on special teams. He can easily erase any need for Griffin and while Boston has one year on his contract, the two can compete for primary safety play moving forward.

After next season they can let Boston walk address the safety position in 2018 and have Thomas signed as experienced depth. He is another bargain given his lack of publicity but has the upside and potential impact to make the juice worth a squeeze in free agency this offseason.

