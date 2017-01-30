5 Defensive Senior Bowl Players The Washington Redskins Should Target

The Washington Redskins need to add some quality defensive players during the offseason. Here is a look at some defensive playmakers for the team to target.

The Senior Bowl was put on over the weekend, and the game was once again a success. The game ended in a 16-15 game that was really a defensive battle. There were a whole lot of quality defenders on the field that proved they belong in the NFL.

This is great news for the Washington Redskins. They are in dire need of some help on the defensive side of the football, and they are likely to use a good amount of their draft picks on defense. That said, some of the players that starred in the Senior Bowl could be on their radar.

Moving forward, the Redskins are going to have to scout some of these players thoroughly. Here is a look at five players that the Redskins should target after the Senior Bowl.

5. DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Prior to the National Championship game, I was on the Dalvin Tomlinson bandwagon. The Alabama lineman put together a great senior season and looked like a solid player at the NFL level.

Tomlinson has been a solid playmaker for the Crimson Tide over the last couple of seasons. Serving as a starting in his senior year, Tomlinson has been able to rack up tackles as a run stuffer at the defensive tackle position. In 2016, he had 58 total tackles while also recording a career high three sacks. He was able to use his strength to bully opposing offensive linemen, and that trait should carry over to the next level. In the NFL, Tomlinson looks like a nose tackle candidate who has the versatility to play a 3-4 end position. He will not offer a lot of pass rushing skills, but he will provide enough value to stay on the field most downs. This would be good news for the Redskins, as they are looking for a new nose tackle and Tomlinson should be available in the third or fourth round.

After the Senior Bowl, it is clear that Tomlinson will be a coveted player. He reportedly interviewed very well and showed some talent on the field as well. He is a versatile player who should be a third round target for the Redskins. If he does well at the Combine, he could even climb into second round consideration.

4. S Lorenzo Jerome

One of the most impressive players in Saturday’s game came from a small FCS school in Pennsylvania. Lorenzo Jerome, a safety from St. Francis put together an excellent game and could end up being one of the latest great defensive back from a small school.

Jerome was able to constantly get involved in the play and forced a couple of key turnovers. On one, he grabbed a nice interception that showcased his ball skills. Shortly after, he burst into the backfield and helped to force a fumble. He played with energy and poise, and he looks ready for the NFL.

Thanks to his small school status, Jerome could be a guy that is available in the middle rounds of the draft. The Redskins may be willing to take a chance on him with a mid-round pick and use him as a safety at the NFL level. It could end up being a huge upside pick for the team and would be a wise investment by the team.

3. S Justin Evans

I have been a Justin Evans supporter since mid-November when I mocked him to the Redskins in a 7-round mock. I had the following to say about him as a player.

Evans has been a terrific ballhawking safety for the Aggies during his senior season. He has four interceptions, two of which came in the season opener against UCLA and their stellar quarterback, Josh Rosen. Over the course of the season, Evans has showed great instincts as well, and has a career high five tackles for loss. The Redskins could utilize Evans at the free safety position and move their veterans into backup roles. The team could hold and open competition for the other safety position between DeAngelo Hall and David Bruton, and anyone else the team could try to bring in. Adding Evans would definitely be an upgrade for the team though.

Evans showed some solid playmaking ability in the Senior Bowl. He did not flash as much as some other players, but it is clear that he will be a solid player at the NFL level. The Redskins have to be interested in spending a Day 2 pick on him.

2. DB Tre’Davious White

Very quietly, Tre’Davious White is moving back into first round consideration. The LSU defensive back played well throughout his college career, and there had been some buzz about him potentially being a first round pick prior to the season. However, other players got more traction than him and he was mostly viewed as a second rounder.

That changed at the Senior Bowl. White was great throughout the week of practice, though he was unable to participate in the game. He suffered a minor injury and was forced to head home. Still, White looked great in practice and really showed excellent coverage skills. He has some positional versatility, and he could be a strong corner or safety in the NFL.

White should definitely rise in mocks after his performance on Saturday. He simply has the necessary ability to be a good coverage player. That is important in the NFL, and for that reason alone the Redskins should consider selecting him if possible.

1. DL Chris Wormley

One of the most dominant defensive players at the Senior Bowl was Chris Wormley. The stellar defensive lineman from Michigan had a terrific week of practice for the North team, and he really helped to improve his draft stock. Gabby Birenbaum of Riggo’s Rag had the following to say about Wormley prior to the Senior Bowl.

Wormley is 6’4” and 289 pounds, and lined up at both defensive end and defensive tackle for the Wolverines. The team is in need of a Day 1 starter. As a four-year player at Michigan, Wormley has the experience and the maturity to start. His large size is vital to his success bringing down opposing players, but Wormley has surprising speed and is deceptively quick coming off the edge. Wormley is specifically known for his tackles for loss, as his ability to rupture the offensive line and bring down runners before they hit the line of scrimmage.

Wormley’s full case of moves was on display in Mobile. He was able to really showcase his talent and prove that he should be a first round pick. He is definitely a guy that will be in play for the Redskins at the No. 17 overall pick.

