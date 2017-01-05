5 Candidates To Replace Joe Barry As Washington Redskins Defensive Coordinator

The Washington Redskins need to find a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Barry. Here are some options for the team.

The Washington Redskins made a big decision on Thursday afternoon that will have a major impact on their team in future. They parted ways with embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry after having him on staff for two years. The Skins had finished with the 28th ranked defense in terms of yards allowed, and they decided that making a change was best.

There are a lot of solid defensive minds on the market this year. Thanks to some big time firings over the past couple of years, some defensive gurus should be on the market. Whether or not some of them will be willing to take on a coordinator position is another question.

Still, the Redskins are going to have to do a thorough search to find the right fit for the team. Here is a look at five candidates could be options for the team.

5. Mike Pettine

This is a name that has not been heard in about a year or so. Poor Mike Pettine made a huge mistake in taking the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, and as a result he spent 2016 out of football. The former Jets and Bills defensive coordinator put together some very solid units over his five years with the teams, and was widely regarded as a solid defensive mind.

However, going to Cleveland ended up being a big mistake. With the terrible leadership in effect, Pettine was limited by a lack of solid personnel and could not accomplish anything. The constant cycling of head coaches and GMs proved to be too much for the team to overcome, and Pettine fell as a casualty to the awful system.

Still, Pettine has showed a solid ability to create strong 3-4 or 4-3 defenses. He comes from the Rex Ryan coaching tree, so he knows how to create schemes similar to the outspoken former head coach. Pettine may not be the most exciting name on the market, but he has proven to be a success in the NFL. That could land him at least an interview with the team.

4. Gus Bradley

Gus Bradley was a very bad head coach in Jacksonville. There is no denying that. He posted a 14-48 record over the course of four years in charge, and he seemed to lack the ability to inspire his team.

That said, Bradley has a track record as a great defensive mind. Though Bradley never was the defensive coordinator when the Seahawks made the Super Bowl, he set up a lot of the groundwork for the team. Bradley worked with Richard Sherman and the Legion of Boom to create a terrific all-around unit. He does have an eye for talent, and has been good about getting the most out of his defensive players. That is ironic, considering that was something he could not do as a head coach.

For the Redskins, Bradley could focus on developing their secondary into a very strong unit. The Skins have the personnel at corner to be productive, and the team could benefit from converting Bashaud Breeland to safety. If tasked with that challenge, Bradley could see some success and really help remake the Redskins unit. He definitely will not be getting head coaching experience, so he certainly could have a chance to land in Washington.

3. Rex Ryan

As soon as he was fired by the Buffalo Bills, I thought that Rex Ryan would be one of the top coordinator options for the Redskins. In a piece from late December, I had the following praise for Ryan.

Though [the Bills] ranked 19th in the league in total yardage allowed, they have been very good in terms of pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Ryan has used several journeymen players and turned them into key role players. Notably, Zach Brown and Lorenzo Alexander have been among the best players at their positions after being relative unknowns prior to the season. With that type of development track record, Ryan would be an excellent fit with the Skins. He could work with young talent like Breeland, Kendall Fuller, and Su’a Cravens to improve their defense. At the same time, Ryan could bring in some veterans to fill roles while working with the team’s strong pass rusher to create an excellent, attacking defense. He simply would be able to work his magic with the Redskins like he did with the Baltimore Ravens and in his first two years with the New York Jets.

For those reasons, Ryan could be an excellent fit for the team. He really could build young talent and mesh well with Jay Gruden. However, Ryan’s units have lacked discipline in the past, and many wonder if he will be able to accept a role as a subordinate. Ryan may be stuck in a head coach mindset, so he could create some issues in the locker room. Still, if he can swallow his pride, he could put together an absolutely terrific defense in D.C.

2. Steve Wilks

A name that has been getting some buzz on the coordinator market is the secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers, Steve Wilks. The veteran positional coach has been in the league since 2005, and was promoted to assistant head coach just before the Panthers 15-1 season. Wilks worked extensively with current Redskin corner Josh Norman, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks that Wilks could get some buzz as an option for the team.

Name to watch for the #Redskins vacant DC opening: #Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks… who may know a certain star CB from a former team — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

Given how well Wilks has worked over his years with the Panthers, this could be a great fit. He developed Norman into a star, but this past year had a tall task on hand. He was handed three rookies as starting corners, and Wilks turned a couple of them into solid starters. Wilks simply has a great track record, and he could be an excellent fit in Washington.

It also helps Wilks’ cause that he got his start in the NFL back in 2005 with the Redskins. He only stayed for a single season, but at least he would be somewhat familiar with the city and the team.

The only concern would be Wilks getting a head coaching offer. Wilks has done very well in Carolina, and some teams have expressed interest in interviewing him. Wilks could also remain in Carolina if defensive coordinator Sean McDermott gets a job elsewhere. Then, he could be the defensive coordinator in a familiar environment.

1. Wade Phillips

This could end up being a big time move by the Redskins if they can pull it off. Wade Phillips was one of the leading candidates for the defensive coordinator position back in 2015 for the Washington Redskins. At the time, they passed over Phillips to take Barry. That move has backfired.

Barry is out after just two seasons as the defensive coordinator, while Phillips’ stint with the Denver Broncos has gone extremely well. In his first season as the Broncos defensive coordinator, Phillips led the team’s top ranked defense to a Super Bowl title. In 2016, the team went 9-7, but their defense still played very well. He has done a great job of developing Von Miller, Chris Harris, and Brandon Marshall into key contributors, and his 3-4 scheme would work very well in Washington.

So the question in this situation would be, why would Phillips leave? Well, Gary Kubiak just retired as the head coach, so there is some uncertainty around the team. John Elway will be tasked with finding a new head coach, and the new coach may want to bring in his own staff. That could cause Phillips to look for a new opportunity.

It is safe to say that Washington would intrigue Phillips. They have some great players with Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman, and Chris Baker and also have some players with upside. They need some upgrades in the draft, and that figures to be their focus. With the young players, Phillips would have a chance to develop a really strong defense in Washington.

Also, as an added plus, Phillips’ son Wes Phillips is the tight ends coach for the Redskins. A chance to coach with his son could intrigue Phillips, so it will be interesting to see if the Skins target the veteran defensive genius.

