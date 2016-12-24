5 Bold Predictions For Washington Redskins In Week 16 vs. Bears

The Washington Redskins are once again in must-win territory. To have a chance to get to the playoffs, they first have to get through the Chicago Bears.

So, it all comes down to this. Week 16 at Soldier Field. The Washington Redskins vs. the Chicago Bears. Though this matchup seems like just another on a busy Christmas Eve slate for the NFL, this one carries a little extra weight.

The Redskins (7-6-1) are on the brink of playoff elimination. In order to stay alive, the team has to win its last two games and get help from some other NFC teams. Many think that the battle with the Bears (3-11) will be an easy one. However, it will not be.

Over the past few weeks, the Bears have had a lot of life for a team seemingly playing for nothing but draft position. Head coach John Fox has his bunch playing at a high level, and they will certainly bring their best on Saturday, for what will be their best chance to disrupt the playoff picture in 2016.

With that said, this is going to be a fun battle to watch. Some crazy things could happen, and here are five bold predictions for the game.

5. Chris Thompson Sees More Carries That Rob Kelley

I have been calling for more of an equal split for the Redskins running backs over the past couple of weeks. The fact is that Rob Kelley has been slowing down as the season has progressed, which makes perfect sense. Not only is Kelley an undrafted rookie, but he also never really carried a full load in college. There are some questions about whether or not he has the stamina to be a lead back all season, and for that reason I think that the Skins should split the carries up more.

Though it is possible that Matt Jones could get worked back into the rotation a little bit, Chris Thompson is the better bet to take some carries from Kelley. Thompson has been a terrific change of pace back for the Redskins this season, and he should continue to have success against the Bears’ porous front.

The Bears have had trouble containing the run when Eddie Goldman does not play, and that well could be the case for Saturday’s game. One would think that Kelley would be able to have some success with Goldman out, but I still think an even split makes more sense. Thompson will be able to do more between the tackles and be more impactful in the play action game. He could even end up catching a big pass off of play action, but only if the Bears believe that he will run it.

For these reasons, I am predicting that Thompson will end up outpacing Kelley on Saturday. If the Redskins decide to ride the hot hand, it could be Thompson and it could end up being a huge game for the speedy runner.

4. Bashaud Breeland Allows Two Touchdowns

The 2016 campaign has not been kind to Bashaud Breeland. After a couple of pretty solid seasons as the No. 1 corner in the Washington secondary, Breeland has completely regressed. With the addition of Josh Norman as the top guy, many thought Breeland’s overall ability would improve. Instead, he has just proven to be a liability, and he will have some issues on Saturday.

Matt Barkley has performed pretty well for the Bears since taking over as the starter, and one of his favorite targets is Cameron Meredith. Meredith, a second year player out of Illinois State, has used his 6-foot-3 frame to develop into a big-bodied receiver that runs smooth routes. With Norman expected to matchup against Alshon Jeffery, Meredith will get a chance to go up against Breeland.

When that happens, Breeland will have his hands full. The safeties for the Redskins have been brutal this season, so Breeland is going to have no help over the top as this game progresses. Though Meredith is not really a speed threat, he may be able to get behind Breeland and out jump him for some key passes. Barkley is likely to look Meredith’s way early and often, due to the strong rapport they have established.

Because of this, I expect Breeland to struggle. I think he could get picked on in the red zone, and it would not surprise me at all to see him surrender a couple of touchdowns on Saturday.

3. Jamison Crowder Posts 100 Yards, Two Touchdowns

While the Washington secondary may have their share of struggles this week, their passing game should post some pretty strong numbers. Although they will be without Jordan Reed, they are still going to have a couple of solid over the middle weapons. One of those will be Jamison Crowder.

Crowder is just in his second season, but he is in the process of becoming one of the best slot receivers in the league. The 5-foot-9 player is a playmaker over the middle who utilizes his speed and lateral agility to get away from opposing defenders. It also helps his cause that he is an excellent route runner, and he should be able to outduel the Bears defensive backs.

Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson have been doing a lot of the damage in recent weeks, but the fact is that Crowder can breakout at any time. The Redskins figure to pass a lot against the Bears beat up secondary, and Crowder should be able to capitalize. I think that it is his turn to have a big game. He will break the century mark in terms of receiving yards and he also should post a couple of touchdowns for the team.

2. Redskins Surrender Over 200 Rushing Yards

Bold predictions cannot always be too fun. The Redskins have one of the worst run defenses in the league that was trampled to the tune of 132 yards by veteran Jonathan Stewart last week. The team is fortunate enough to be (likely) getting linebacker Will Compton back from a knee injury, but he can only do so much. Even if he is at 80 percent, the Redskins are going to have a tough time slowing down Jordan Howard.

Howard, the rookie fifth round pick out of Indiana, has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the rookie class. He was a strong runner in college, but he has really run away with the job in Chicago after the season opened with a time share. The Redskins may be one of the easier defenses that Howard faces this year, so he could be in for a big day.

The biggest issue for the Redskins defense is that they do not deal well with physical backs. Howard not only possess a strong running style, but he also has the speed to hit creases as they open up. Because of this, he can be a dual threat weapon for the team, and should see a lot of early down work.

At the end of the day, I do not see a way that Howard does not eclipse 150 rushing yards. He should have a huge day and with some supplemental yardage from the change of pace guys, the Bears should put up 200 yards on the Redskins porous defense.

1. Kirk Cousins Throws For Three Touchdowns

This contest is a massive test for Kirk Cousins. Monday night was a game that the Redskins were supposed to win. They needed to win. Instead, they came out flat and blew it. Cousins put together his worst performance of the season, and the loss has pushed the team to the brink. Because of this, Cousins is going to have to prove himself again. And prove himself, he will.

Cousins will have a favorable matchup against a Chicago secondary that lacks elite talent. Kyle Fuller, brother of Redskins corner Kendall Fuller, is out for the season with an injury, so the team will not have to deal with him. Essentially, Cousins’ top three options in the receiving corps all have the ability to win their matchups. That will open up things for him quite a bit.

For that reason, Cousins is going to throw a lot of touchdowns. He is going to be able to pick and choose what he wants to exploit and when. In the past, he has showed a terrific ability to do that when given the proper protection. If the Redskins can give him that, then he will reward them by throwing three touchdowns and keeping the team in the game.

