5 bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 offseason

It’s impossible to predict the future, but the Philadelphia Eagles could very well make these five moves during the offseason.

The offseason is upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles will be watching the Super Bowl from their couch yet again and for the next eight months will be patiently waiting for the start of a new season.

Though the heartache of another failed season is tough, hope can be restored simply by a few offseason changes. Whether it be through the NFL Draft or in free agency, the Eagles will be spending the next several months doing everything possible to make their team a legitimate contender in 2017.

That’s exciting.

Predicting a team’s plans is difficult, but there are several things the Eagles could be reasonably expected to do this offseason that will make the team much better in 2017.

DeSean Jackson returns to Philadelphia

This prediction may not be as bold as it sounds. The Eagles are in desperate need of a wide receiver and Jackson would be a perfect fit with his former team.

It also seems Jackson is interested in returning to the team that originally drafted him in 2008.

Following an Instagram Live interview with former Eagle LeSean McCoy, who remains friends with Jackson, NFL Network’s Dan Hellie shared this interesting piece of information on Twitter.

Instagram live w/ Shady McCoy tonight was interesting. Called Kiko a bumb and said Desean told him he was going back. Whatever that means. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) December 25, 2016

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham later appeared on TSN Philly’s Breakfast on Broad and confirmed the rumors of Jackson seeking a return to Philadelphia.

“I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired. And he was like ‘Tell coach come get me,’ that type of stuff. We had fun during the season. He was like, ‘BG, I’ll be back.’ Just a little fun. But now that it’s official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about it.”

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually a fire. Jackson seems to want back in Philadelphia and the Eagles are reportedly interested in reattaining his services. If Jackson returns to Philly, Carson Wentz will finally have a reliable receiver to throw to and the Eagles’ offense will be fun to watch again.

Bennie Logan signs contract extension

According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles had the second-best defensive front seven in the NFL in 2016. Logan, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, played a huge part in the group’s success and should be re-signed by the Eagles this offseason.

Logan is a disruptive force on Philadelphia’s defensive line, blocking running lanes and forcing running backs to bounce runs to high traffic areas and gain minimal yardage. With the NFC East regaining its competitive form, now would be an inopportune time to let a player like Logan walk in free agency.

Re-signing Logan won’t be cheap, but the fourth-year player has stated that he wants to stay with the Eagles rather than start over in a different city.

“Trying to start over and do something new is something I’m not looking forward to. Because I enjoy being here, the city and everything. This is where I see myself at.”

Connor Barwin is released

Barwin was graded as the worst player in the Eagles’ defensive front seven this season. Despite being a fan favorite for his charitable efforts away from football, it’s hard to imagine he will be an Eagle for much longer.

In Barwin’s first three seasons with the Eagles, he recorded 177 tackles, 26 sacks and four forced fumbles as an outside linebacker in Billy Davis‘ 3-4 defensive front. When the Eagles switched to a 4-3 front, however, Barwin’s production tanked. In his one year in Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 defense, Barwin recorded just 34 tackles and only five sacks.

According to Over the Cap, the Eagles have less than $9 million in available cap space going into the offseason and Barwin is scheduled to make $8,350,000 in 2017. The Eagles would save $7.75 million by cutting him, giving the team some extra money to spend in free agency.

Barwin claimed he’d be willing to take a pay cut to remain in Philadelphia, but cutting ties with the 30-year-old edge defender should be in the Eagles’ best interest from a financial standpoint.

Eagles select Corey Davis in NFL Draft

The Eagles could go in several directions with their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Not only do they need to find a shutdown corner, but they also need to add a workhorse running back and depth on the offensive line.

That said, Corey Davis could be the best wide receiver in this year’s draft class and the Eagles would be absolutely crazy not to take him with their 14th or 15th overall pick (final draft position pending on a coin flip).

Davis is the all-time FBS leader with 5,205 receiving yards, but also leaves Western Michigan as the only receiver in FBS history with over 300 receptions, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career. At 6’3″ and 213 pounds, Davis has the prototypical size of a No. 1 receiver and pairs it with smooth route running and exceptional speed.

Davis is an inspiration on and off the field and if he is available when the Eagles are on the clock on draft day, it’s hard to imagine they’d choose another player over the Western Michigan product.

Eagles cut Nelson Agholor

It’s not a secret anymore. Agholor simply isn’t the player the Eagles thought they’d be getting when they selected him with their first round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In two professional seasons, Agholor has registered a lowly 59 receptions for 648 yards and three touchdowns and is becoming a negative presence in the Eagles’ receiving corps.

In Philadelphia’s Week 11 26-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Agholor singlehandedly cost the Eagles 14 points in a crucial part of the game, causing him to sit out the following week against the Green Bay Packers.

Simply put, Agholor is not a good football player and the Eagles need to rid themselves of his presence.

Unfortunately, cutting Agholor is a little tougher than it sounds. It would cost the Eagles $4,941,368 in dead money to cut Agholor this offseason. Keeping him would count for roughly half of that—only $2,557,465 against the cap. Financially, the Eagles would be shooting themselves in the foot by releasing the struggling receiver, but that may just be an investment the Eagles are willing to make.

