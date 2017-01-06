5 Baltimore Ravens That Went Backwards In 2016

Here are 5 Baltimore Ravens who went backwards this season:

The Baltimore Ravens had some guys seemingly disappear this season. These players had come into the season with high expectations and exited the season not knowing where they stand with the team.

1. Kamar Aiken

Last season Aiken caught 75 passes for almost 1,000 yards. This season he only had 29 receptions and 328 yards. The biggest problem for Aiken, was finding a role in the offense. Last season Aiken took over the role that Steve Smith Sr. had before getting hurt. With Smith Sr. back in the fold, Aiken was going to see less targets.

As unavoidable as his dip in production was, this was a horribly big dip. On a team that wasn’t exactly stocked with fantastic receivers, Aiken barely made an impact. Aiken only scored one touchdown, and only registered three plays over 20 yards.

The Ravens went into the season thinking Aiken would play a larger role. He had built such a good chemistry with Joe Flacco last season. Aiken looked strong in training camp and the preseason. Now Aiken hits free agency not knowing what to expect. He certainly didn’t help himself this season. If Aiken returns, it won’t be for very much money (in NFL terms).

2. Javorius Allen

This is a player that I have always believed in. The former USC Trojan was one of the most exciting players of the 2015 season. When Justin Forsett was hurt last year, Allen showed serious potential. Allen had over 500 yards rushing with just nine starts under his belt. Allen showed the most promise as a receiver out of the backfield. He caught 45 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 campaign.

This season Allen didn’t even get into the equation. He only got nine carries for 34 yards. Allen also got three receptions. What Allen showed problems in was running in between the tackles. Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon could both help out as a receiver out of the backfield. When the two young running backs showed promise, Allen was phased out of the offense completely.

Allen went to a promising young star to a player that may not even make the team next season. If Allen makes the team, it will most likely be to play on special teams. I still believe in Allen and I hope he gets a shot to shine.

3. Za’Darius Smith:

The Ravens didn’t get the progress they were hoping for from Za’Darius Smith. The second year outside linebacker had only one sack this season. It could be argued that both Matt Judon and Albert McClellan outperformed him at the outside linebacker position. With Elvis Dumervil missing a lot of time, this was Smith’s perfect opportunity to shine. He really did not accomplish much this season.

Smith’s biggest problem was run defense. He had a hard time keeping outside contain. That was painfully apparent during the battle with the New York Jets. That was the game that Terrell Suggs was sidelined with his biceps injury. Other than knocking down a pass that was right to him, Smith had no positive impact on the game.

Smith had 20 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles last season. He also put up 5.5 sacks in the 2015 campaign. This season Smith had 10 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles and only one sack. Smith was given ample opportunity to take a step forward and he did not.

4. Shareece Wright:

Nobody was ever too high on Shareece Wright but he went backwards this season. Wright entered the season as the number two cornerback on the roster. Tavon Young, a rookie from Temple ended up being the second best corner on the team. Wright got exposed multiple times this season. When Jimmy Smith went down, it meant the Ravens had to count on Wright. That did not go so well.

The worst moment of the season for Wright was the game in Dallas. I went down to that game on a road trip, and trust me when I say, everyone in that massive stadium knew where the weak link was on the Ravens defense. Wright got picked on relentlessly. Wright always plays tight coverage, but he usually gives up the catch. It is a good thing Wright is a decent tackler for a defensive back.

The Ravens went into the season gambling on Wright. They did the best they could to help that secondary. Can you imagine what would have happened, if the Ravens hadn’t drafted Tavon Young? Wright surely went backwards this season.

5. Jeremy Zuttah

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line needs some upgrades. One of the positions the Ravens must do better at is center. Jeremy Zuttah has always been a bit undersized. That being said, Zuttah was always a quick footed run blocker and a serviceable pass protector. This season it just felt like Zuttah got over powered. It felt like he lost a step.

It could be that father time has caught up with Zuttah. He is 30 years old and he is playing in the trenches of the toughest sport there is. The Ravens can do much worse than Zuttah but it looks like they can do better also.

