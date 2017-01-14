49ers: Will fans revolt if York hires Tom Cable for head coach?

Niner Noise writes why 49ers fans will revolt if team CEO Jed York hires Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable to be the next head coach.

Let’s face it, the last few years have made it tough to be Faithful, right?

When CEO Jed York released Jim Harbaugh, he made a decision that has haunted the red and gold. And, still the hits have continued to keep on coming. From the now infamous, “great exodus,” to the hiring of Jim Tomsula, the 5-11 record followed by a 2-14 record…

Like I said, the hits have kept on coming.

And yet, the Faithful have remained Faithful. 49ers fans does not deserve this type of punishment. Especially when it sure seems like York is intentionally trying to to stick it to them.

Regardless of how you felt about just-fired head coach Chip Kelly, he produced an offense that put up more points than Harbaugh did in his last year.

Just check out this graphic:

Not to mention Kelly had way less talent on both offense and defense. Still, York gave him the hook.

Fans are now left wondering what Kelly could have done with better talent. If he was able to put up that kind of showing, one can only speculate what kind of job he would have done with quality talent.

And yet York wants to continue to twist the knife.

Reports surfaced early in the coaching search that York was interested in Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.

For those who are unfamiliar with Cable, Cable was a one-time head coach for the Oakland Raiders. In his last season, he turned in an 8-8 record.

During that season, Cable broke the jaw of one of his coaching assistants. Yes, one of the folks that he recruited to work for him he assaulted. Then, to really tarnish his image there are multiple reports that he beat multiple women.

In a story first published by ESPN on Nov. 2. 2009, two women accused Cable of physical abuse. The women? His ex-wife and then-girlfriend. This should be troubling, not only to the Faithful, but to York who famously stated, “winning with class is what matters” in effort to explain why Harbaugh was fired.

York has also said that he wants fans to hold him accountable. Well, fans have done just that.

Niner Noise editor Douglas Totten expertly wrote an article on Dec. 24, 2015 detailing how fans can “hold Jed accountable.” In that article, Totten explained that fans need to ensure Levi’s Stadium remain empty on game day.

Well, that’s exactly what happened the last two seasons. This has prompted the firing of York’s No. 1 personnel man — Trent Baalke. Now, York wants to derail all the good decisions he’s made over the last few weeks by considering Cable.

It is no surprise York makes baffling decisions, but this is down right confusing and I am not alone in feeling this way. Don’t believe me? Check out this article by Niners Wire.

Or, check out the Better Rivals Podcast, where host David Neumann has threatened to quit the podcast if York hires Cable in any capacity.

What kind of questions would York even begin to ask Cable? So, when you specifically trained your players to aim for players ankles did you intend to injure players? You know, just like what happened to Ian Williams. I can only imagine how that locker room conversation would end up like.

Then there are the many Faithful who are repulsed by Cable. There are numerous twitter handles just spewing acid-like vitriol just thinking about the fact that York is even considering him.

Check out some of those acrimonious fan tweets below:

@NinersNation @JedYork Tom Cable would be the end of almost 30 years as a niner fan. My stomach turns thinking about this guy as HC — Nate (@nateisfinn) January 13, 2017

@mattbarrows I know it's been said a million times, but I can't understand why Jed is even entertaining the idea of Tom Cable. — Max (@carlson_maxwell) January 12, 2017

The worst part of Cable may not be his violent history or his win-loss record as an NFL head coach. No, the worst part has to be his recent trend of putting up poor performing offensive lines. Cable has intentionally chosen to take athletic big men and attempt to mold them into NFL offensive linemen.

This has of course not fared well. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has taken a beating over the last two years. In fact, had it been anyone else other than Wilson the sack totals could have been much higher.

Per Pro Football Reference, Seattle has allowed 87 sacks over the last two seasons.

Again, were it not for Wilson’s amazing scrambling ability, the sack totals would be much, much higher. Cable has not shown any evidence that should warrant consideration for a head coaching interview.

Seattle fans should be thankful that Wilson is a wizard in the pocket otherwise he would have already been on injured reserve.

Other candidates have certainly earned the right to merit an interview. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is leading the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

New England Patriots offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels continues to demonstrate his abilities by leading a top-five offense the last three seasons.

In conclusion, York should be ashamed of himself for even considering Cable. It flies in the face of everything he has ever told fans. Winning with class? Stop it. What about the time he said, “I’m not doing this so we can get to 8-8 or 9-7.”

Well, that’s what Cable did in Oakland.

Get the Spin Zone App

Will fans revolt if Cable gets announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers?

Yes. The answer to that question is yes. Terrifyingly yes.

The strangest part of this whole thing is that York is presumably making all of these changes because his crowning achievement, Levi’s Stadium, has gone empty the last two years.

Well, Jed, I’m sure this article will never make it to you. But if it does heed this warning: Do not hire Cable. Unless you want Levi’s to be even more desolate than what it is right now.

For more 49ers commentary follow me on Twitter at @EricGamboa01 or on Facebook at @EricGamboaNinerNoise.

Also, let us know what you think by dropping us a line in the comments below.

And, of course, GO NINERS!

This article originally appeared on