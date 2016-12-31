49ers: Why Tom Gamble should be promoted to general manager

Niner Noise tackles the San Francisco 49ers dilemma with the general manager position. In addition, NN makes other recommendations for the 49ers front office.

Hello Niner Noise fanatics, today we will solve the 49ers’ ills within their front-office structure. Before we go down the “Remove Jed York from the football side of the 49ers,” let NN state clearly that this post will revolve around what can actually happen.

Let’s face it, since Jed was a toddler, the Yorks had already made the decision he would eventually take over as the team’s CEO. There is no way that they are tearing that away from him now.

With that out of the way, let’s discuss realistic options such as “mutually parting of ways” with current 49ers general manager Trent Baalke.

Baalke has had an up-and-down tenure as the team’s general manager. What started as one of the greatest runs of a team’s general manager, quickly evaporated seemingly overnight.

Since that dreaded 2015 offseason, in which the team lost both iconic coach Jim Harbaugh and loads of Pro Bowlers, Baalke made decisions that further decimated an already talentless roster.

While York might want to keep his trusted, loyal GM, the bitter truth is York needs to fire Baalke.

The 2017 San Francisco 49ers general manager

The team's new GM will be: Tom Gamble. There I said it, but honestly it is not that hard of a prediction. G-man is now a Pro soothsayer! pic.twitter.com/Aa4fH6gDAu — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 31, 2016

With “Black Monday” looming, fans are probably hoping the 49ers clean house. Honestly, that decision would not be wise. Take the Cleveland Browns, who are perpetually cleaning house seemingly every year. The Browns have written the manual on how to “clean house.” And…yeah, how has that worked for them?

Changes need to be made, but large sweeping changes do not improve organizations. What good ole’ York needs to do is promote current assistant GM Tom Gamble. Gamble has 27 years of NFL front-office experience with six different teams.

The 49ers website credits Gamble’s resume by bringing in talents such as NaVorro Bowman, Aldon Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Anquan Boldin and Eric Reid. With the Philadelphia Eagles, Gamble was credited with bringing in Zach Ertz and Jordan Matthews.

In addition, Gamble was instrumental in recruiting free-agent additions to the Eagles like Connor Barwin, Cary Williams, Malcolm Jenkins and a key offseason trade to acquire veteran Darren Sproles.

Gamble’s personnel executive roots

Gamble is the son of former Eagles team president Harry Gamble, who gave him his start with the Eagles back in 1988. Gamble started off as an assistant in the personnel department.

In addition to coming from a football family, Gamble also worked for Hall of Famer Bill Polian. For those who don’t know about Polian’s exploits, Polian is a six-time NFL Executive of the Year and a Super Bowl champion.

Gamble has also worked closely with former 49ers GM Scot McCloughan and Baalke. In fact, Gamble has ten years working alongside Baalke.

Gamble left the 49ers after the 2012 season to join Philadelphia.

It also solidified the relationship that already existed between him and current 49ers head coach Chip Kelly. Their friendship began when Gamble scouted the Pac-12. In Philly, Gamble was let go after two seasons because of a battle between Kelly and the Eagles front office.

Gamble’s resume since rejoining the 49ers

It is not clear what happened in Philly, but Gamble was released after the 2014 season. He was subsequently rehired as the 49ers VP of Player Personnel.

Since his rehire, Gamble has been essential in bringing in players like DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Trenton Brown, Rashard Robinson, Jaquiski Tartt, Joshua Garnett, Ronald Blair, Eli Harold and Bradley Pinion.

Some of these promising young players like Buckner, Robinson, Brown, Tartt, Garnett and Blair will make up the core of the rebuilding 49ers.

Verdict? CEO Jed York: promote Tom Gamble to be the team’s new GM.

Fans, NN said it before, but Gamble should not be lumped in with Baalke. Firing a fourth consecutive head coach would be disastrous. It would make the situation at Santa Clara seem even more tumultuous. No quality GM or head coach candidates will be breaking down the door at 4949 Centennial Blvd.

To be clear, it is also quite possible when Baalke leaves, so does Gamble. It appears he prefers to work behind the scenes. Gamble has had opportunities in the past to be other team’s chief personnel officer but has remained team’s No. 2 personnel man.

Who will be the 49ers’ 2017 VP of Player Personnel?

If Baalke is let go (I think this is a bigger if than most realize) and if Gamble is promoted, who will be the team’s new chief of scouting?

That’s right, while the GM makes the call on draft day. It is the VP of Player Personnel who validates the scouts’ player evaluations. Working with the GM, the VP arranges the team’s draft big board. Actually, teams build an offseason plan which includes the NFL Draft and free-agency plan.

It is at this position the 49ers need to make the change. The 49ers need new blood within the scouting department. The new VP should be stolen from team’s who have had a history of consistent drafting success.

Teams like the Patriots, Packers, Steelers and, more recently, the Cowboys come to mind. So with that in mind, here are my selections to replace Gamble as the VP of Player Personnel:

If Gamble moves up, the 49ers should consider Packers' Tim Terry as their VP of Player Personnel. pic.twitter.com/kuXknK7s5l — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 31, 2016

No. 1 Option: Packers’ Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

The Green Bay Packers have been a consistent playoff-bound football team. A major part of the Packers’ success is their front office. Much of the credit goes to the team’s GM, Ted Thompson.

Thompson deserve a lot of credit, as he has managed to build a team around future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and installed Mike McCarthy as their head coach. That pairing has worked well for them.

However, the heavy lifting when it comes to the rest of the roster falls on the shoulders of Thompson’s personnel men. This brings me to the Packers’ assistant director of pro personnel, Tim Terry. You can read more about him here.

Terry has worked within Green Bay’s front office the past 13 years. In that time, he has worked as the director of player development. He was tasked with developing NFL-caliber players, locker-room cohesiveness, developing leadership and helping players acclimate their roles both on and off the field.

Terry would be instrumental in helping San Francisco’s current rebuild process. He would help develop the current flock of young talent, while also helping to develop a locker room stock with leaders. Terry is my first choice as the new VP of Player Personnel.

If Gamble moves up, the 49ers should consider Broncos' AJ Durso as their VP of Player Personnel. pic.twitter.com/QXoa5Y3pfe — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 31, 2016

No. 2 Option: Broncos’ Pro Scouting Director

My next selection as the 49ers new VP of Player Personnel is Denver Broncos’ current pro scouting coordinator A.J. Durso. Durso assists the Broncos’ director of pro personnel Tom Heckert with evaluating and acquiring free-agent players.

In addition, Durso is trusted with organizing trades for players on other teams. Finally, Durso confirms all player evaluations by cross-checking all evaluations. Essentially he approves player evaluations prior to being presented to senior personnel executives such as Broncos GM John Elway.

Durso coordinates player visits and subsequent workouts based on the evaluations he confirms with Heckert.

Durso has played an important role in luring in all of Denver’s excellent free agent acquisitions. Players like Aquib Talib and Demarcus Ware are just a few players that come to mind.

The Niners are a talent-starved team. Making matters worse, the 49ers seriously lack toughness and players with superior leadership ability. Durso could help provide an immediate influx of talent that could shore up both the talent and leader gaps on the team’s roster.

My final recommendation for VP of player personnel. Current 49ers director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. If Gamble gets GM spot. pic.twitter.com/PAetLCkqtd — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 31, 2016

No. 3 Option: 49ers Director of College Scouting

My last recommendation to fill the 49ers VP of Player Personnel is current 49ers director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. Malaspina is an upcoming talent evaluator who has helped the Niners select many of their current players.

San Francisco acquired Malaspina from NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that, Malaspina worked in the Carolina Panthers front office. He got started in scouting back in 1988 working for the National Football Scouting organization.

Malaspina has served as the 49ers’ director of college scouting the past three seasons. In that time, he was instrumental in identifying hidden draft gems like Rashard Robinson, Trenton Brown and Rolanld Blair.

While Malaspina has an eye for talent, I would only make him the third best option for the VP of player personnel. I would choose Packers’ Tim Terry for his experience developing players with talent and leadership ability.

Two qualities essential to a team in full rebuild mode.

