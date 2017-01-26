49ers: Why Offense is the No. 1 Priority for the 2017 NFL Draft

Niner Noise lets fans know why the 49ers need to focus their efforts on the offensive side of the ball as they prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

In a recent article, Niner Noise took the stance that if Texas A&M EDGE rusher Myles Garrett is available at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers needed to pick up Garrett. Garrett is easily the best player in this year’s draft and would fill a premier positional need for the 49ers.

However, this was assuming that the holders of the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns, would once again select a quarterback with said pick. Draft pundits have pointed out that year’s crop of QBs are considered poor.

Each QB prospect brings a certain degree of uncertainty that lowers their overall draft grade. For teams needing a QB, like the 49ers, this makes an already tough situation into a downright hostile one.

Still, with Garrett off the board the 49ers need to be able to shift gears, adapt to the changing draft environment and select a QB. Our choice to be the 49ers No. 2 pick is Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Watson, who is coming off a superb National Championship performance, is quickly becoming a polarizing player.

For some, he is an exciting, do-it-all elite, college QB that is poised to take the NFL over by storm. For others, he is a flashier-version of Tim Tebow. Tebow is best known for his time with the Denver Broncos. Tebow was able to get to the NFL Playoffs despite his inefficient throwing mechanics. Those poor mechanics are also the reason why Tebow is no longer in the NFL.

For a quick demo on what is meant by a QB’s throwing motion, check this short clip out:

In truth, Watson is miles apart from Tebow’s mechanical issues but also not ready to be the next Tom Brady. At least, not right away. Watson is a proven winner but still will need time to develop. Nonetheless, Watson will need a team with a solid offensive cast in place before he takes over as the full-time starter.

In addition, building the offense first will help presumptive first-time head coach Kyle Shanahan to figure out what weapons the 49ers have and how best to deploy such weapons. Lets look at the reasons why the 49ers should look to go offense during the draft.

Kyle Shanahan’s Offense

First and foremost, for anyone not watching the presumptive 2017 49ers head coach, Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been running wild in the NFL Playoffs.

It has mattered little who the opposition has been. Whether it has been the defensive juggernauts, (and hated nemesis) the Seattle Seahawks or the high-flying Green Bay Packers, none have been able to slow down or keep up with Coach Shanny’s blitzkrieg offense.

While Coach Shanahan deserves a mountain of credit for designing plays that get his players open, at the end of the day, the talent on the Falcons squad cannot be ignored. After all, it is more about the Willies and the Joes than the X’s and the O’s.

All signs point to the 49ers getting their master play designer but the 49ers would be fools to not go out and provide him with the weapons that he will need to win.

With the second pick…

Again, with Garrett off the board the 49ers need to grab the future 49ers QB. That person is Clemson QB Deshaun Watson. Watson is an athletically gifted player who wins with his arm talent first and only looks to use his legs as a last resort.

Yet, Watson is not a perfect prospect and comes with some flaws. These flaws have caused Watson to have a larger-than-normal variance in scouting reports.

Many scouts have him rated as a third-round prospect while others have him rated as a first-round talent. Consequently, there is no consensus to where Watson should be drafted. However, scouts can sometimes make the mistake of over weighing certain factors.

This is why former Oakland Raiders first-round pick JaMarcus Russell failed as an NFL QB. Russell was able to make all NFL throws. He possessed the requisite mechanics and proper footwork. In spite of all the physical talent, he still failed. His weight was always an issue. He never developed into a leader, and ultimately, failed to master the NFL game.

Watson’s mechanics need some refining and his arm strength is not the strongest. While all of this is true, his mechanics and arm strength are certainly good enough to excel in the NFL.

What 49ers fans need to know most about Watson is that when it matters most, Watson will deliver. He has that same Joe Montana, Tom Brady-esque competitive gene that pushes them into overdrive. Watson simply gets better as the season keeps going and the games mean more.

That’s the type of QB that teams should want. He needs some polish, but the mental makeup is there. Still need some convincing? Well, let his college coach Dabo Swinney persuade you:

“If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I’m just telling you: I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best by a longshot.”

Round 2

Now that the 49ers have addressed the QB situation, they can now address the wide receiver position in the second round. The 49ers can upgrade the WR position by selecting excellent college prospects such as Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Ford or USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Coupled with a standout college WR prospect, recruiting an elite free agent WR such as Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery would completely overhaul the 49ers’ WR corps. Both WRs stand to be available at the top of the second round.

For a more in-depth report, you can read Niner Noise’ player profile on Isaiah Ford below.

Tight End

The 49ers have already secured a No. 1 tight end when they extended current 49ers TE Vance McDonald. McDonald is a solid No. 2 option at the TE position and he may end up developing into a No. 1 TE option one day but currently he is not there yet.

The 49ers need another big-bodied playmaker for whoever will be the 49ers field general. Niner Noise presents Watson’s own Clemson teammate, TE Jordan Leggett. Leggett is a terrific pass-catching TE who displays excellent athletic ability.

He is a sure-handed catcher that knows how to use his large frame to block out defenders. He would be a valuable asset for presumptive 49ers HC Shanahan. In the remaining rounds, the 49ers need to also address the guard position, the backup running back, the kick returner, the punt returner, and add additional WR help.

Niner Noise is not advocating that the 49ers completely ignore defense during the NFL Draft. When in doubt, teams should draft following a best-player-available strategy. Meaning, if all the good WRs are gone then by all means select stud defensive players.

However, if the offensive players needed to run Coach Shanahan’s offense are available, PICK THEM UP. The 49ers should also seek to address defense through free agency. Other NFL teams have had recent success by bolstering the defensive side of the ball through free agency.

Teams such as the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders are some of those recent examples. The 49ers can add some quality players on defense by adding a nose tackle, a good inside linebacker and a true No. 1 cornerback. With some of the other 49ers returning back from injury, next year’s 49ers could be a completely different beast.

