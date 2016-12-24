49ers vs. Rams: Week 16 Live Thread & Updates for San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers play their last road game of the 2016 season in Los Angeles versus the Rams. Niner Noise has your Week 16 live thread with scoring updates and analysis.

The 1-13 San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) in an NFC West bout that has little more than pride on the line for both struggling franchises.

San Francisco is facing, perhaps, the last winnable game on its schedule and is trying to avoid being the first one-win team in franchise history. And yet the Niners have been forced to deal with a plethora of season-ending injuries at the tail end of this season.

True, the Rams are the one team San Francisco beat way back in Week 1. However it seems oh-so unlikely the Niners replicate their shutout efforts from the first game of the 2016 season.

Los Angeles tailback Todd Gurley will look to be the next running back to net more than 100 rushing yards against a last-place 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Jared Goff will get a shot against the team for which he grew up rooting.

On the flip side, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Co. will look to put an end to the Niners’ second-half woes, which have been a constant nearly all of the year. Will San Francisco be able to find some late-season momentum?

To do so, the 49ers will have to rely on a number of backup and depth players starting in place of various injured starters.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T
49ers
Rams

Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET

