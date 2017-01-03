49ers to Interview ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick for GM Job, per Report

The San Francisco 49ers are going to interview ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick for the team’s general manager opening, according to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The San Francisco 49ers might have some competition landing a head coach this offseason. But the Niners are the only NFL squad with a general manager opening to kick off 2017.

And, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the primary targets is fellow ESPN analyst Louis Riddick:

Insider alert: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick will interview next week in NY for 49ers' GM job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2017

Riddick will interview for the GM spot, vacated by the post-Week 17 firing of former general manager Trent Baalke. San Francisco CEO Jed York completely cleared house, also firing one-and-done head coach Chip Kelly shortly after the Niners’ 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN’s analyst also called the 49ers’ job “appealing,” considering the clean slate and ability to start from scratch. Here’s a video, courtesy of @NinerNabs:

Louis Riddick likes what Jed York is doing, & how the #49ers are trying to start over again. “Very appealing” job. pic.twitter.com/ktCsWyTiQP — NinerNabs (@NinerNabs49) January 2, 2017

Shortly afterwards, Riddick was put on the spot by his ESPN panel. When asked if he would take the job (h/t Niners Nation), Riddick responded, “Sure I would.”

Ironically, Riddick was drafted by San Francisco in Round 9 of the 1991 NFL Draft. He worked as both a scout and personnel director with both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles between 2001 and 2013.

In all honesty, Riddick would be a solid hire. He’s one of those analysts who always seems to have a clear understanding of the league, players and how good teams are formulated. It’s impossible to find any negative remarks about him.

So if Riddick impresses well enough next week during his interview, one can at least think York and Co. are making steps in the right direction.

