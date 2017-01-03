49ers to Interview Dolphins DC Vance Joseph for HC Vacancy, per Report

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of their new head coach after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph is slated to interview for the job.

NFL insider Rand Getlin reported Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would be interviewing for the San Francisco 49ers head-coaching position.

The Denver Broncos are also in the running for his services.

I'm told #Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is set to meet with the #Broncos and #49ers about their head-coaching vacancies. — Rand Getlin (@Rand_Getlin) January 3, 2017

Joseph started his NFL stint with the Niners back in 2005 as the assistant defensive backs coach, after spending six seasons as a college assistant with Wyoming, Colorado and Bowling Green. His tenure as the Niners’ D-backs coach ran from 2006 to 2010.

Joseph was again linked to the Niners in 2015, as they were reportedly blocked by the Cinncinati Benglas from interviewing him for a defensive coordinator and assistant head-coaching job.

Per NFL rules, to interview for promotions the team in pursuit must being granted access by the current team under hire, unless it’s for a head-coaching position.

In his first season as defesnsive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins the Dolphins ranked 18th in points allowed (23.8) and 29th in yards allowed (382.6), per Pro Football Reference.

This is the start of what will be a whirlwind offseason for San Francisco, who will also be on the trail for a new general manager after firing Trent Baalke.

