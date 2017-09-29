49ers sign CB K’Waun Williams to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback K’Waun Williams to a three-year extension.

The deal announced Friday keeps Williams under contract in San Francisco through the 2020 season.

Williams originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in February and general manager John Lynch calls him a ”tremendous competitor” who has improved since he arrived.

Williams has 14 tackles and two passes defensed in three games this season.

Williams entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent in Cleveland. He had 69 tackles with 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks in two seasons with the Browns.

—

