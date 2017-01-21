49ers should pursue Kirk Cousins

With Kyle Shanahan on his way to becoming the San Francisco 49ers head coach and the Redskins having trouble locking up Kirk Cousins, the Washington quarterback may be available. With no great options in the draft and Shanahan’s previous experience as the Redskins’ offensive coordinator, pursuing Cousins makes sense.

The San Francisco 49ers will likely have a new quarterback in 2017 — and he might not come from the NFL Draft.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers may aggressively pursue Kirk Cousins, the Washington Redskins quarterback, should he not be able to come to a quick agreement with his current team. As Schefter puts it: “If Cousins is available, the 49esr would pursue him as hard as they’ve pursued Shanahan.”

Shanahan has some experience with Kirk Cousins, having been the offensive coordinator in D.C. from 2010-2013. Hence, the marriage would make sense.

No, Cousins is not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but he has demonstrated a clear ability to play, start, and lead a team in the National Football League. With few, if any, great options in the draft — Mitch who? — and a boatload of cap space, the 49ers should do everything they can to bring Cousins to the Bay Area.

Additionally, bringing in Cousins would open up the 49ers draft for other great positions of need — namely wide receiver and just about anything on defense.

