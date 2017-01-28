49ers, Shanahan meet again

Kyle Shanahan an the San Francisco 49ers top brass sat down for a second meeting on Friday. With Shanahan all but hired, this meeting was more of a look into a future than a critique of the past.

Kyle Shanahan interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers for the second time on Friday in Atlanta, just over a week before his Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. While the 49ers held the power in the first interview, Shanahan now has the job on lockdown and both sides could look towards the future together.

And look toward the future they did — so much so that Shanahan joined the 49ers brass during a meeting with George Paton, a candidate for GM, that same night, per The Mercury News.

The 49ers and Shanahan have much to get done — including hiring a general manager. While the 49ers may not be able to hire Shanahan until the Super Bowl comes to a close, being able to meet with him should have helped both sides come together on the same page. The 49ers can — and may — hire a general manager this week. If they do, however, it will be after having discussed the options with their soon-to-be head coach.

Shanahan, after all, appears set to hold the power in this organization. The 49ers will want a GM who will work with (for?) him.

Shanahan will now go back to work to try and out-score Tom Brady for a Super Bowl title. Hopefully he can bring one of those to the Bay Area, too.

This article originally appeared on