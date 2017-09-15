49ers-Seahawks capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (0-1) at SEATTLE (0-1)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 12 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – 49ers 0-1, Seahawks 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 22-15

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat 49ers 25-23, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK – 49ers lost to Panthers 23-3; Seahawks lost to Packers 17-9.

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 30; Seahawks No. 8

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (24).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (8).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25T), RUSH (14), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have won six straight overall against 49ers and last six matchups in Seattle, including playoffs. … Last 49ers’ win in Seattle came on Dec. 24, 2011, 19-17. … QB Brian Hoyer was 24 of 35 for 193 yards in 49ers debut last week. … RB Carlos Hyde had 103 yards rushing, two TDs in last game vs. Seattle. Hyde had 45 yards on nine carries last week. Nine carries were fewest for Hyde since Week 4 of 2015 season. … WR Pierre Garcon had team-high six receptions in opener; five of them went for first downs. … 49es had zero sacks of Cam Newton in Week 1. … LB Elvis Dumervil has 99 career sacks, third most among active players. … Rookie LB Reuben Foster out due to high-ankle sprain. Ray-Ray Armstrong likely to start in Foster’s place. … S Eric Reid is only player to have multiple interceptions of Russell Wilson in Seattle since 2013. … Seattle coach Pete Carroll needs one win to tie Don Coryell for 36th place on all-time list. … Wilson threw for 158 yards in opener, fourth time since start of 2015 season Wilson held under 200 yards, playoffs included. … Wilson was leading rusher in Week 1 with 40 yards on two carries. Seahawks RBs combined for 53 yards on 15 carries. … Rookie RB Chris Carson had 39 yards rushing, 30 coming on one carry. .. RB Thomas Rawls expected to make season debut after being slowed by high-ankle sprain. … TE Jimmy Graham targeted eight times but had just three catches for 8 yards in opener. … DE Michael Bennett had 1 + sacks in Week 1. Bennett has sack in five straight games dating back to last season. … K.J. Wright has second-longest active games streak for linebackers in NFL with 49. … Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin played 77 of 82 defensive snaps in opener and had 10 tackles and one pass breakup. … FS Earl Thomas had team-high 11 tackles in opener, his first game since breaking leg last December. … K Blair Walsh was 3 for 3 with long of 41 yards in Seahawks debut. … Fantasy Tip: WR Doug Baldwin would be good play after having four catches in the opener. Baldwin had eight receptions for 164 yards and touchdown in 2016 meeting in Seattle.

