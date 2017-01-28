49ers scouts keep working without a boss

Like most NFL teams, the San Francisco 49ers are in full force at the Senior Bowl this week. Despite the dismissal of their head personnel man, the 49ers scouting structure has been sustained while they await a new general manager.

Scouts for the San Francisco 49ers are in an intriguing position this offseason as they currently do not have a general manager whom they work for. The 49ers relieved Trent Baalke of his duties at the end of the season. Since that time, the 49ers scouting department has been without a top dog.

Nevertheless, the department is still running on all cylinders. Assistant general manager Tom Gamble is running much of the show. Gamble, despite being a respected personnel man, was never being considered for a promotion, as Jed York (wisely) wanted an outside hire after the debacle of the past three seasons. Mike Williams, the 49ers director of pro personnel, is also playing a big role this offseason, primarily focusing on free agency.

Gamble and regional scouts have joined the other 32 NFL teams at the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama. While it may seem awkward to scout for a boss that currently does not exist, as The Sacramento Bee points out, scouts typically are not released or hired until after the draft. Hence, the 49ers scouting personnel will keep their jobs — at least for a couple more months.

This article originally appeared on