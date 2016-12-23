49ers place WR Torrey Smith on IR with concussion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Torrey Smith on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion.

The Niners promoted linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad on Friday to take Smith’s place on the active roster.

Smith got hurt earlier this month when his head slammed to the turf while he was trying to catch a pass against the New York Jets. Smith finished the season with 20 catches for 267 yards and three TDs.

Smith is the 18th player placed on IR by San Francisco this season.

The Niners also said tackle Joe Staley (hamstring) and cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) are doubtful against the Rams on Saturday.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL