49ers Place WR Torrey Smith (Concussion) on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers have announced they are placing wide receiver Torrey Smith on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a concussion in Week 14 versus the New York Jets.
The San Francisco 49ers can tack on yet another player who will land on season-ending injured reserve to close out a forgettable 2016 campaign.
Wide receiver Torrey Smith suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the New York Jets, when he fell awkwardly trying to make a catch in the second half. Per the team’s website, Smith will not try to come back from the NFL’s concussion protocol and will finish the year on injured reserve.
Smith, San Francisco’s No. 1 receiver coming into this year, never found a rhythm in head coach Chip Kelly’s offense. And his stats took a major hit, thanks to the overall issues on the offensive side of the ball.
Over 12 games played this season, Smith posted a mere 20 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns — all career lows.
Just take a look at the comparison, courtesy of Pro Football Reference:
|Games
|Receiving
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|Lng
|R/G
|Y/G
|Ctch%
|2011
|22
|BAL
|WR
|82
|16
|14
|95
|50
|841
|16.8
|7
|74
|3.1
|52.6
|52.6%
|2012
|23
|BAL
|WR
|82
|16
|16
|110
|49
|855
|17.4
|8
|54
|3.1
|53.4
|44.5%
|2013
|24
|BAL
|WR
|82
|16
|16
|137
|65
|1128
|17.4
|4
|74
|4.1
|70.5
|47.4%
|2014
|25
|BAL
|WR
|82
|16
|16
|92
|49
|767
|15.7
|11
|53
|3.1
|47.9
|53.3%
|2015
|26
|SFO
|te/WR
|82
|16
|12
|62
|33
|663
|20.1
|4
|76
|2.1
|41.4
|53.2%
|2016
|27
|SFO
|WR
|82
|12
|12
|49
|20
|267
|13.4
|3
|53
|1.7
|22.3
|40.8%
|Career
|92
|86
|545
|266
|4521
|17.0
|37
|76
|2.9
|49.1
|4 yrs
|BAL
|64
|62
|434
|213
|3591
|16.9
|30
|74
|3.3
|56.1
|2 yrs
|SFO
|28
|24
|111
|53
|930
|17.5
|7
|76
|1.9
|33.2
Generated 12/23/2016.
2016 is now officially the worst year in Smith’s career, and it’s more than apparent he wasn’t being used properly.
It also prompted a question from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who suggested the Niners may want to move on from Smith after two less-than-stellar seasons in San Francisco.
49ers Promote LB Wynton McManis
In a corresponding move, the Niners promoted rookie linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad to help reinforce a thin linebacker corps over the remaining two games of the season.
McManis (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was an undrafted free agent from this season and was released on August 27 before the regular season.
San Francisco re-signed him and placed him on the practice squad on November 29.
