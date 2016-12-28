49ers place Carlos Hyde on IR, add DL Zach Moore

Following his MCL tear in Week 16 the San Francisco 49ers have placed Carlos Hyde on the Injured Reserve list. The 49ers filled the open roster spot by adding defensive lineman Zach Moore off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

The San Francisco 49ers placed Carlos Hyde on injured reserve on Tuesday following his season-ending MCL injury. While Hyde’s injury will not need surgery, it will preclude him from playing in the 49ers season finale. This ends Hyde’s third NFL season a mere 12 yards shy of the 1,000 yard plateau — a mark Hyde has yet to reach.

With the newly opened roster spot the 49ers added Zach Moore, a defensive lineman waived by the Dallas Cowboys. At 6′ 6″ and 290 pounds, Moore has nice size for a 3-4 DL.

Moore was initially drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. Moore appeared in eight games his rookie year before joining the Minnesota Vikings for the 2015 season. He played one game with the Vikings that season and one game with the Cowboys in 2016 before being waived on December 26th.

Zach Moore played college at Concordia University-St. Paul (MN). His 33.0 career sacks set a school record.

