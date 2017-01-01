49ers Officially Fire GM Trent Baalke, Head Coach Chip Kelly

The San Francisco 49ers officially fired general manager Trent Baalke, as well as head coach Chip Kelly, following the Niners’ 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a 2-14 finish to the 2016 season.

Amid a day-plus’ worth of rumors stating the San Francisco 49ers would be firing both general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly after Week 17, the Niners finally made things official in a post made available on the team’s website.

Reports initially surfaced from ESPN’s Adam Schefter late on December 31 these transactions would take place.

Although Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Baalke had been informed of his firing a few days ago. Kelly was not yet officially aware by the time Week 17 early games had started.

Here’s the breakdown of CEO Jed York’s comments on the firings:

I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team. These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally. Trent gave this organization every ounce of effort he had over the last 12 years and his contributions were integral to the team reaching three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. I will forever be grateful for his dedication to the 49ers, and his friendship to me and my family. I wish Trent, Beth and their daughters the very best in whatever the future holds for their family. Chip has my gratitude for the job he did this year, navigating the team through some adverse circumstances. I look forward to watching his career continue to unfold, and wish him and Jill great success in life. Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary. The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.

A Downward Trend for Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly

Baalke, the NFL’s 2011 Executive of the Year, is widely responsible for the shape of the team’s current roster.

A plethora of failed NFL Draft classes, multiple picks spent on injured players and a failure to capitalize on free agency have largely made the Niners devoid of talent.

Baalke survived last year’s firing of fellow one-and-done head coach Jim Tomsula, although York made it clear then he wasn’t happy with the status of San Francisco’s roster.

Of course a 2-14 record didn’t increase any happiness here.

Kelly is a little more innocent in the mess San Francisco has become.

True, the record speaks for itself. And one might fairly argue Kelly had a major role in that. But he also inherited about as messy a situation as could possibly be. The Niners had very little talent on either side of the ball entering the 2016 season.

Tack on a plethora of injuries to a number of starters, and Kelly’s future was doomed from the start.

Regardless, York and the 49ers are now tasked with rebuilding after the blowup many felt was absolutely necessary for this franchise to get back on track.

